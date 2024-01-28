A few stories jolt us, like the tale of Myles Garrett, the talented defensive end for the Cleveland Browns. Garrett’s journey from a high-speed driver to a survivor of a near-fatal car accident is not just about a sports figure; it’s a human story about second chances and the thin line between life and death.

Advertisement

Since his draft into the NFL in 2017, Myles Garrett has been more than just a force on the field. Off the field, his love for speed led to several run-ins with the law. Court records indicate that Garrett was pulled over for speeding at least seven times since joining the Browns in 2017, spanning until late 2022, as per WKYC Studios.

His penchant for fast driving didn’t go unnoticed, with multiple instances of him driving over 100 mph, including one occasion where he was stopped twice within 24 hours—once for 120 mph and then for 105 mph—in areas where the speed limit was significantly lower.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2QfU0PSz8K/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Myles Garrett’s speeding episodes, which occurred in various places across Ohio, led to several fines and even required him to take part in traffic safety courses. However, these consequences didn’t seem to slow him down. This pattern of behavior eventually led to a terrifying incident that nearly took his life.

The incident that brought a stark reality check for Garrett occurred on a Medina County road. His 2021 Porsche went airborne and rolled multiple times to avoid an animal obstructing the road, only to encounter an oncoming car, per Cleveland.com. Garrett and a passenger were injured and had to be hospitalized. This crash, currently under investigation, highlights not just the dangers of excessive speeding but also the fragility of existence.

Myles Garrett Speaks About His Near-Fatal Accident

Following the accident on September 19, 2022, the former Texas A&M star spoke out with a sense of relief and gratitude. “I’m definitely feeling better,” Garrett remarked, expressing his thankfulness for his and the passenger’s safety. He also noted that his appearance in the upcoming game was up in the air, as he’s waiting on a joint decision with Coach Kevin Stefanski and the training staff.

Ohio Highway Patrol, Medina County’s Sheriff’s Office, and all the first responders were among the people to whom Myles expressed his deep appreciation. Their quick response in the critical moments after the accident was vital.

Advertisement

Some discomfort from his shoulder and bicep injuries was something he was experiencing at that time, but he remained hopeful about his recovery. Emotionally, he felt stable and was keen on moving forward, especially with the strong backing of his family and team. He didn’t have the typical near-death experience of life flashing before his eyes, but the ordeal made him reflect on various possible outcomes.

Nonetheless, the star DE made an impressive comeback and showcased a Pro Bowl season with 60 combined tackles and a career-high 16.0 sacks. This season too, he secured a spot in the Pro Bowl and earned First Team All-Pro honors with a stellar performance.