“That’s Idiotic”: Fans React to Dan Orlovsky’s Unpopular Opinion on Travis Hunter

Travis Hunter is widely regarded as one of the top prospects this year, yet few mock drafts have him going as high as No. 2 to the Cleveland Browns. No. 3 to the Giants or No. 4 to New England seem like more likely possibilities. Dan Orlovsky, however, is baffled by this projection.

Since the end of the college football season, Orlovsky has remained firm in his stance that Hunter will be the second player off the board. That 21-year-old was a consensus All-American who won multiple awards in his final season at Colorado. He excelled at both wide receiver and cornerback, played on an unprecedented number of snaps, and took home the Heisman Trophy for his efforts.

So, in Orlovsky’s eyes, it makes perfect sense for Cleveland to take a swing on Hunter at No. 2 overall. He even called it “fiction” that the Colorado star will end up with the Giants, believing instead that the Browns will draft him. Then, they can simply deploy him as a wide receiver.

“That’s fiction (Hunter won’t land in New York). The Cleveland Browns are going to draft him at 2. I’ve been on this since the college football season ended, and we got into the draft world,” the analyst said.

“Draft Travis Hunter. Play him at wide receiver. He is an insane physical specimen. And then, if you draft him and you’re the Browns, you will have two of the most physically gifted human beings walking planet earth.”

It’s an unpopular opinion, but one that Orlovsky has continued to push throughout the scouting process. He believes that Hunter’s talents are similar to those of Randy Moss. High praise for a guy who hasn’t taken an NFL snap yet.

As expected, most fans reacted to Orlovsky’s take with disdain, arguing that if the Browns don’t draft a quarterback, 2025 will be another failed season. “Stop it. Sanders is going to be a superstar. You take the QB,” a user penned.

“Kenny Pickett throwing to Travis Hunter? I guess so…” Another wrote.

This netizen bluntly shut down Orlovsky’s take: “That’s idiotic.”

That’s idiotic — Rick Morris (@RickMorris6) April 7, 2025

One fan couldn’t fathom how Orlovsky was passing on Carter: “Carter is there, how do you not take him? Garrett and Carter. My lord. One of the craziest pass rushes in the league. Teams win at the LINE. Hunter is a special kid, but the browns aren’t ready for him.”

To be fair, a Myles Garrett–Abdul Carter unit would be indestructible. Garrett and the Browns were on different pages a few months ago, prompting a trade request. However, the two sides eventually worked things out, making the DE the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL (at least for a while). With Carter on the same line, that pass rush could be one for the history books.

We know Orlovsky loves Hunter. But he’s not a fit for the Browns as of now. They are desperate for a young quarterback to lead them, and honestly, Shedeur Sanders would be a perfect fit. He’s accurate, confident, and poised to become great. This is exactly what Cleveland needs right now.

What they don’t need is another receiving option they can’t get the ball to. It’s a strong argument Orlovsky puts forth, and Hunter does seem like a “sure thing.” But he could also end up a wasted talent in Cleveland—and nobody wants that.