After Winning 3 Super Bowls, Travis Kelce Reveals He is Chasing a Michael Jordan-esque Legacy

Travis Kelce has become quite the sensation after securing his second consecutive Super Bowl win with his leadership on the field. Despite aging with grace and having achieved an honorable place in the league, Kelce believes there is more to come as he chases Michael Jordan’s legacy. The star tight end is still not content with his current level of success and aims to add more Super Bowls to his resume.

In a conversation with E! News, Kelce got candid about his desire to add a couple more Super Bowl victories before he hangs his cleats for good. During the recent interview, a question arose on Travis Kelce’s ambitions in the league further, especially since he already has three Super Bowl wins to his name. In response, the Chief’s core member didn’t disappoint as he made his drive evident with his answer:

“I got my mind set on three more,” he said enthusiastically. “Three more, that’s something to talk about. I’ll take six. Give me as many rings as Jordan’s got, baby. Three more, here we come.”

His determination to match the championship count of basketball legend Michael Jordan highlights how he isn’t afraid to work for greatness.

With three Super Bowl rings already to his name and his latest achievement of becoming the highest-paid tight end in the league, Kelce’s aspiration for three more supreme wins isn’t far-fetched. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce is also busting notions attached to the tight-end position with his drive.

Travis Kelce Busting Stereotypes with His Consistency

Travis Kelce, at 33 years old is well on his path to defy the typical career trajectory for NFL tight ends. While his contemporary Rob Gronkowski has retired, Kelce still has time before he leaves the field for good. However, the season counts remain the same as the Patriots TE played for 11 seasons, like Kelce, who was drafted in 2013.

But, Patrick Mahomes’ favorite target on the field is willing to take his season count higher than his brother Jason Kelce who played for 13 seasons in the league.

Considering Travis Kelce’s age, this is a remarkable achievement as tight ends have a shorter career span traditionally. They often witness a considerable decline in performance as they age. On the flip side, Kelce is rewriting the narrative. Most tight ends in their 30s don’t come close to Kelce’s level of productivity.

In the 2022 season, he shattered age-related expectations, recording 110 catches for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns. This season again, Kelce not only secured his second consecutive Super Bowl with the Chiefs but almost touched the 1000-yard mark again.

Brutal: The #Chiefs made tight end Travis Kelce inactive for today’s game against the #Chargers, which means his streak of consecutive 1000 yard seasons comes to an end at 7. He only needed 16 more yards to clinch it. pic.twitter.com/hqQkbm0TkK — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 7, 2024

Despite facing numerous challenges early in his career, including a suspension from the University of Cincinnati and major knee surgery, Kelce has only proved his mettle as one of the NFL’s premier tight ends.

His excellence has caused him to not only contain his physical and mental resilience but also set a new benchmark for what tight ends can achieve. As he continues to play at an elite level, Travis Kelce is proving that age is just a number, inspiring both fans and fellow athletes with his relentless pursuit of greatness.