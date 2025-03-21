AI Predicts Patrick Mahomes Won’t Win Another Super Bowl as the Chiefs Projected to Win the Next Title in 2040

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

AI has some bad news for Chiefs fans. The Kansas City Chiefs were a stone’s throw away from a historic three-peat last season. But it was taken away from them by the Eagles. But does this mean their historic Super Bowl run is over? Sure, if AI is as reliable as some purport it to be.

In a viral post, AI predicted that the next Chiefs win will come only in 2040. Oof. Their star quarterback would’ve most likely retired by then. Unless AI is also able to come up with a way to increase athlete longevity.

The star quarterback has a lot of responsibility on his shoulders. He is to be the next NFL GOAT, after all, taking the crown from 7x Super Bowl winner Tom Brady. For that, he has to win at least five more Super Bowls.

As anyone who’s been following football for the past few years would tell you: these predictions are likely extremely wrong. The Chiefs, Mahomes and Andy Reid have got a lot of fuel left in them. One fan had a more accurate prediction than the AI though as they said, “This is going to trigger a lot of people lol”

This is going to trigger a lot of people lol — Joe Hackney (@JoeHackney_) March 21, 2025

Another prediction made by the AI suggested that the Patriots’ Super Bowl days also died the day Tom Brady left and there are no more Lombardis in their future till at least 2075. As one fan noted, “AI said ‘Pats got enough in the 00s.”

AI said “Pats got enough in the 00s” — Nathan Neighbors (@MrCatphin) March 21, 2025

The Panthers surprisingly are set to have a bountiful next 50 years, with the AI predicting that they will win four Super Bowls in 2041, ’51, ’58, and ’65. A Panthers fan was quick to give a reality check.

As a panther fan I can tell you already we won’t win 4 super bowls in my life time lmfaoooo — Bryce Arnold (@Bryce0159_) March 21, 2025

Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million extension with the Chiefs in July 2020, just about five months after he led Kansas City to a Super Bowl 54 win over the San Francisco 49ers. So, he has at least another 5 years with the Chiefs. In that span, the post predicts that the 49ers, Bengals, Buffaloes, Lions, and the Ravens will reign. Basically, all his toughest competitors have a chance at the Super Bowl in the next five years.

Who knows, maybe in 2031 he’ll be playing with the Buffaloes—the team predicted to take the Super Bowl that season.