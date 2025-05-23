Ravens Fan Recounts Friend’s $1,000 Bet That Lamar Jackson Will Never Win a Super Bowl Amid Top 10 QBs Debate

Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Lamar Jackson is one of the NFL’s brightest stars. He’s a three-time first-team All-Pro and two-time MVP. He’s the league’s all-time leader in rushing yards by a quarterback. And entering the 2025 campaign, he’s only 28 years old. He still has plenty of time to add numerous other accolades to his resume.

It’s possible that if Jackson retired today, he’d make the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His fans aren’t content with things as they currently stand, though. As badly as Jackson wants to taste Super Bowl glory, they want him to rank among the best quarterbacks in NFL history. And they’re risking a lot of money in the process.

John Middlekauff, host of the 3 & Out podcast, answered questions during his mailbag segment on Thursday. One of his listeners revealed he made a hefty wager on Jackson becoming a champion one day, and asked Middlekauff where he thinks Jackson could rank all-time amongst quarterbacks.

“Do you think Lamar Jackson can be considered a top 10 quarterback of all time if he wins at least one Super Bowl and one more MVP? He’s the best rushing quarterback ever… one of my friends bet me $1,000 that Lamar will never win a Super Bowl.”

Middlekauff didn’t specifically discuss his personal top 10 quarterbacks, but did offer his opinion on how Jackson could earn such status. The key, in his mind, is postseason advancement.

“He plays for one of the best organizations in the league, so his team’s always going to be good… they’re on the short list [saying], ‘the Ravens can win the Super Bowl.’ But… he’s now had back-to-back years [with] an atrocious interception in the playoffs.”

It’s no secret that Jackson, so far in his career, has not shown up when things matter most. His regular season winning percentage (.745) almost doubles his playoff mark (.375). His regular season TD:INT ratio (166:49 equals 3.38:1) nearly triples his postseason one (10:7 equals 1.43:1).

Only one of FOX Sports’ top 10 quarterbacks (No. 10 – Dan Marino) doesn’t have a Super Bowl ring. Jackson’s dual-threat abilities could allow him to join that list without one. However, his case – obviously – gets much stronger if he gets over that hump

Middlekauff believes Jackson can hoist the Lombardi Trophy one day. He admitted that’s not something he would have stated “three or four years ago.” Until Jackson shows he can protect the football, though, Middlekauff doesn’t think he’ll actually do so.

“One of the things with playoff football [is] we don’t need the sexy stuff all the time… [it’s] more about like playing smart, not turning the ball over and getting first downs… that’s what they got to do. Play smart football, no turnovers.”

Nobody will deny that Baltimore’s incredibly talented and deep roster is capable of winning the Super Bowl. Once they learn how to stop shooting themselves in the foot, they just may be the last team standing.

Their 2025 run starts where their 2024 journey ended: in Buffalo against the Bills. The Week 1 Sunday Night Football contest will kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Sept. 7.