“Ain’t No One Want Him Back”: Patriots Losing Trent Brown Does Not Sadden New England Fans

The Patriots ushered into the post-Belichick era when the organization and Head coach Jerod Mayo decided to change the blueprint for success that worked for the franchise for nearly two decades. Despite being in a transition process, Mayo has stated his intent to field a competitive team in the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Under Bill, the team heavily relied on free agents and older players while looking for undervalued younger players in the draft. Dodgy drafting in the past few weeks put a dent in that system and the organization doesn’t want to repeat the past mistakes. The team is intent on drafting younger, bigger, and faster players who are much suited for the current NFL which means they are ready to let go of a lot of personnel, they deem as dead wood.

One such casualty of this process might be Trent Brown, their offensive tackle, who will be a free agent. Versatile veteran tackle capable of playing as both LT and RT, Brown doesn’t see a future in Boston as he and the club are ready to go in a different direction. The OT while speaking with Sirius XM NFL Radio, stated, “I think we’re both looking in different directions,” as per Boston.com

Advertisement

The news of him not returning to Foxborough was well-received by the Patriots fans. They said that given his performances over the past three seasons, no one is eager to see him back in New England colors anyway. Fans said while they appreciated his performances as a versatile tackle when the club was in a good position, but when they needed him to step up, he couldn’t do it. People hope he is serious about finding a new club because he is going to need serious luck, given his performances last season. Others just he sucks and praised the lord. Fans said,

Another chimed in and stated,

A fan quipped,

Advertisement

Someone wrote,

A user commented,

Others said,

Trent Brown will have to make a serious effort for another club even in free agency despite being a veteran because of his shambolic performances last season, combined with multiple injuries.

Trent Brown’s Performance With New England Patriots

Brown is another Offensive Lineman besides Michael Onwenu’s that will be looking to explore free agency and fans are not sorry to see him go. Trent started just eight games for the Patriots in 2023. Brown played in 11 games total this past year, missing six games due to injuries and illnesses. The former Florida Gator played just 579 snaps which ranks him 6oth in the league. He gave away 2 penalties for a false start and an ineligible downfield pass and allowed 3 sacks as per PFF.

They were last in pass-blocking win rate (43%), were 29th in PFF pass-blocking grade, were 27th in pass-blocking efficiency, and allowed fifth-most sacks with 35 last season. They had the 32nd-ranked Offensive line in the league. The Patriots possibly might lose two offensive linemen this free agency but there is still hope that self-represented Onwenu will consider re-signing with the franchise if his market valuation of nearly $14 million is met. He is capable of playing tackle and even Guard.

The Cowboys released veteran LT Tyron Smith. Though now 35 and has suffered injuries in the last few years, he is still capable of playing at the highest level and could be signed on a short-term deal with the Patriots having enough cap space to give a contract. Mekhi Becton, the Jets OT might not get an extension from the franchise and might be a useful addition to the roster as he is capable of playing both LT and RT, much like Trent Brown.

They have $85,326,475 in cap space as per Over the Cap. While the priority will be QB in the upcoming draft and the rumor is that the team has its heart set on Jayden Daniels, without O-Line, even a great QB will struggle. While rebuilding is a long process, they have an opportunity here to get back on track faster than sooner.