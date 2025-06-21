“His Mother Told Him It Was Bedtime”: Fans Crack ‘Mom Jokes’ as Jayden Daniels Ends IG Live Abruptly

Jul 11, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and his mother Regina Jackson arrive on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Jayden Daniels has always been an ideal son to his mother, Regina Jackson. When he became the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, she also became a certified agent, making her the first parent agent of a top-3 draft selection, a label she takes pride in. However, since then, Jackson has mostly gone viral for publicly embarrassing her son.

Not only can Daniels’ mother be seen accompanying him to several public events, but she’s also been spotted “protecting” her son on multiple occasions. It all started during the NCAA March Madness tournament when Daniels sat next to USC women’s basketball star Juju Watkins. Upon seeing the two in what seemed like a flirtatious conversation, Jackson came over and sat between the two in what looked like an awkward situation.

Then, at Brandon Aiyuk’s wedding in April, Daniels was seen dancing with his mother, which, as you can guess, sparked plenty of conversation. The cherry on top came last month when Jackson third-wheeled with her son on a date in Miami. The level of protection she’s shown toward Daniels is seen by fans as both overprotective and funny — but maybe even relatable to some.

Now, the Commanders’ star QB’s Instagram mishap has gone viral. He was talking to fans live, but upon seeing too many people join, he ended the session abruptly.

“I’m about to get off. There’s too many people in here. I’m about to get off, have a great one,” Daniels said before bidding goodbye.

: Jayden Daniels ends his IG live after seeing the number of people watching pic.twitter.com/L1uR7WEtkI — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 20, 2025

Not many NFL players have the wherewithal to notice how many people are watching their live feed. Usually, they just go live and give us tons of juicy topics to talk about, or they answer questions from fans. But Daniels saw the waters he was trudging through and decided it was worth double-timing it back to shore.

In the comments, fans couldn’t help but joke about how Daniels’ mother has coddled her son.

“In reality, his mother told him it was bedtime,” a fan joked. “A girl must have signed on, and his mom told him to get off,” another piled on.

“His mom came home lol,” another fan joked.

In reality his mother told him it was bedtime — Unbiased Mets Fan (@TheMetsX) June 20, 2025

Although one fan thought the mom jokes were like beating a dead horse.

“AIIIIIIGHT!!! The mom jokes are washed and corny now. ‘His mom must’ve told him to get off’ how old do yall be saying this sh*t,” they wrote.

Regardless of how that last fan feels, it’s hard not to crack a joke or two about the overprotection from his mother. It’s not like there were a ton of fans on the livestream: just 8.5k. Yet his demeanor came off as if hundreds of thousands were in the chat.

Maybe Daniels just didn’t feel like interacting with a ton of fans, and that’s why he decided to end the stream. Or he could’ve simply been tired. However, one could argue that his hesitancy to put himself out there stems from the way his mother has conditioned him to think.

It’s not like it’s a bad thing. In fact, it’s exactly what Daniels’ mother wanted for him — and partly why she became his agent. She didn’t want her son getting caught up in any media, off-the-field, or relationship controversy. And can you blame him, with all the headlines circulating online about NFL QBs?