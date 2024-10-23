mobile app bar

All About the Physician Who Will Repair Deshaun Watson’s Achilles Injury

Samnur Reza
Published

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson heads back to the locker room before a preseason game.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson heads back to the locker room before a preseason game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Cleveland. Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Deshaun Watson is all set for his Achilles surgery, which was initially speculated to be the “speed bridge” procedure that Aaron Rodgers underwent last year under the care of Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Considering that Watson had spent a better part of last year with the same doctor to recover from his shoulder injury, the rumors seemed credible too. However, the star quarterback has decided to lean toward the long-time Green Bay Packers doctor instead.

According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, Watson will go under the knife next Friday, and the procedure will be carried out by Packers team physician Dr. Robert Anderson.

Anderson has been with the team for the last eight years, having spent almost two decades prior with the Carolina Panthers. He was also the recipient of the Jerry “Hawk” Rhea Award for Outstanding NFL Team Physician of the Year in 2016. Having been well-known for his expertise in sports foot and ankle orthopedic surgery, Anderson also received the Presidents’ Award from NFLPS earlier this year.

Anderson has previously treated players like quarterback Cam Newton, Eddie Lacy (ankle surgery), Corey Linsley (ankle surgery), and Ty Montgomery. Beyond football, he has treated players like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Derek Jeter.

Watson’s future in Cleveland

Watson is in good hands, and if Kay Cabot’s report is to be believed, it will take about nine months for the star quarterback to make a full recovery. While it typically takes around seven months for a complete recovery, additional time is needed for physical therapy. However, the injury blues never truly fade, affecting the QB’s mobility.

ElAttrache’s procedure, the “speed bridge,” on the other hand, helped Rodgers get back to the field in just 77 days — with some even calling it a medical miracle. However, just like Kirk Cousins last year, Watson has decided to go the long, safe route. It’s not that ElAttrache’s procedure is unsafe, but as the saying goes, “Haste makes waste.”

But the big question is: what happens after Watson makes a comeback? Even after the 2024 season, the star quarterback will have two years of his guaranteed $230 million contract left with the Browns. So, a comeback is definitely on the horizon — whether the fanbase likes it or not.

The common sentiment around Watson is that the Browns fanbase wants him gone. For someone who has played just 19 games in the last three years and has been paid over $7.2 million for each outing, Watson is grossly overpaid, and nearly everyone agrees.

Perhaps 2025 will be Watson’s season. With all the controversy he has brought to Cleveland, a Super Bowl run might help him gain the reputation that he barely possesses now. But that’s just speculation, and it is far from an ideal one that will come true.

