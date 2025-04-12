Chad Johnson Pours Cold Water on Deshaun Watson’s Hopes to Return

Deshaun Watson has vowed to return, despite a rough season last year that was cut short by an Achilles injury. His two previous seasons in Cleveland weren’t much better, leaving many to doubt the three-time Pro Bowler’s future. However, the 29-year-old quarterback recently announced that he’ll be back and better.

“Everyone is doubting me, everyone don’t believe in me,” Watson said in an Instagram video. “Everyone don’t think I can get back to where I was. But I know, and I believe the work that I put in, that I believe in myself… I know, I’m gonna be way better than before.”

After hearing the news, Chad Johnson offered both his congratulations and a few pointed critiques. The former NFL wideout asserted that Watson hasn’t looked like the same player he was with the Houston Texans since signing with the Browns. In three seasons, the QB has started just 19 games, going 9-10 with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. For a guy making $230 million, fully guaranteed, those numbers simply aren’t good enough.

While Johnson respects Watson’s work ethic and determination, he didn’t hold back when pointing out what he sees as the quarterback’s biggest issue: a lack of confidence. As Johnson noted, when other quarterbacks step in and play under the same system in Cleveland, they seem to thrive — something Watson has struggled to do.

“Now, one of the problems with Deshaun Watson in previous years, based on how he looked, was that it looked like his confidence was shot,” said Johnson on an episode of Nightcap.

“I even asked you before, ‘Why does it seem like other quarterbacks that come into the game that play in the exact same system look that much better than he does?’ Why would Joe Flacco come in and lead the Cleveland Browns to a first-round playoff birth?” Johnson continued.

They’re fair questions that deserve to be asked. Flacco was an injection of adrenaline for the Browns in 2023, leading them to a 4-1 record down the stretch and securing just their second playoff appearance in the last 20 years. Even Jameis Winston looked like a better alternative to Watson at times last season. At the very least, he was more exciting to watch.

All in all, injuries have severely impacted Watson in recent seasons, and his career may be cut short because of them. He was reportedly playing through various injuries over the last two years in Cleveland before the Achilles tear. It’s unfortunate, considering he was once one of the most exciting and dynamic quarterbacks in the league during his Texans days.

Of course, the legal issues involving sexual assault allegations have also seemed to take a toll on Watson’s mental game. Outside of close friends, his fiancee Jilly Anais, and family, he’s had few supporters through it all.

It can’t be easy to play when your public perception is that battered. As Johnson pointed out, it’s his confidence that seems to have suffered the most.