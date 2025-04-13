“Your Plan and Cleveland’s Plans Are Not the Same”: NFL Fans Roast Kenny Pickett for His Bold Hopes With the Browns

Dec 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett (7) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns are in quite the quarterback pickle. Deshaun Watson is tied up in a massive contract but is still recovering from a second Achilles tear — both occurring within a span of three months — so he won’t be ready to start the season. They hold the second pick in the NFL Draft, but the top quarterback prospect, Cam Ward, is projected to go number one.

That’s why the Browns traded for Kenny Pickett as a backup plan, and he’s ready to take on the job. Still, fans continue to wonder if the team will end up starting veteran QB Joe Flacco once again.

Pickett’s career up to this point has been unremarkable, to put it kindly. After being a first-round pick with high expectations for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he flamed out after just two seasons. The Steelers then traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he made one start in a Super Bowl-winning season. Now, Pickett is being sent to Cleveland in exchange for a fifth-round pick and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Despite his struggles, Pickett insists he’s very much ready to compete for and win the starting job with the Browns.

“That’s my plan, man [to start]. I’m not going there to hang out. I want to go play. I’m excited, been working hard for it, taking it a day at a time,” said the 26-year-old QB.

It’s a positive mindset coming from the journeyman. However, NFL fans couldn’t disagree more with what he said. After all, the Browns just signed Joe Flacco, who led them to the playoffs in 2023. They believe this signing to be an indication that the Browns don’t have faith in Pickett.

“They would not have signed Joe Flacco if they were confident in Kenny Pickett… Your Plan and Cleveland’s Plan are not the same!” One user wrote in response.

Other Steelers fans simply took the opportunity to roast the disappointing quarterback. “I’m a Steelers fan. I pray he starts,” one said.

“If he didn’t think he could beat out Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh, he sure isn’t beating out Flacco or whoever they draft,” another fan penned.

The exchange was funny to see the Pittsburgh faithful get their feelings out on Pickett. He was supposed to be the successor to Ben Roethlisberger, but he failed miserably in his attempt. Some Steelers fans likely feel frustration every time they read his name.

That said, it’s honestly great that Pickett has such a good mindset going into Cleveland. He might not end up making an impact, but he’s fighting to keep his career alive, and you have to admire that.

Furthermore, Pickett and Flacco’s presence shouldn’t affect the Browns’ draft plans. They should still be looking for a quarterback first before other positions. Especially since they were able to retain Myles Garrett through trade demands.

It might be hard for Cleveland to pass on Travis Hunter and his insane talent, but Shedeur Sanders is the better fit. And maybe they shock us all and trade up for the number one slot and select Ward. Tennessee has said anything is still on the table for them. It remains to be seen if they would trade back.