‘All Starting D-Linemen Missed Practice’: Nick Wright Explains Why Ravens Have No Chance Against the Chiefs in Week 4

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens are playing a super important game this afternoon with tons of implications. Both teams sit at 1-2, and neither has shown strong form so far, with plenty of holes to exploit on each side. Falling to 1-3 would be a disaster for either team. After all, these are squads with high expectations for the season, each with their sights set on the Super Bowl.

It raises the tough question: who’s going to step up and win this crucial game? According to Nick Wright, a Chiefs superfan, his team should be able to handle the Ravens. And he had a ton of reasons to back it up, though not all are equally convincing.

Perhaps the surprising part of Wright’s take was that he acted as though the Ravens stand no chance today.

“Mahomes doesn’t lose to Lamar. The Ravens are on a short week. The Ravens D-Line, Wednesday, every single one of the Ravens’ starting D-Linemen missed practice. Every single one,” Wright shared on his podcast.

In his career, Lamar Jackson is 1-5 against Patrick Mahomes. He just hasn’t been able to figure out the tough Chiefs defense yet. It’s a trend worth considering going into the matchup.

But Wright pressed further, noting that a key Ravens defensive lineman will be out. “We know Madubuike isn’t playing, and that’s a bigger story for them for the whole season because his neck injury is like really scary,” Wright said.

Nnamdi Madubuike was a third-round pick by the Ravens back in 2020. Over the years, he’s developed nicely into a Pro-Bowl-caliber player. In 2023, he registered 13 total sacks and even made the All-Pro second team. But now he’s been moved to IR because of his neck injury, meaning he will be out until at least Week 8.

Furthermore, Wright concluded by noting that the Chiefs have a lot going in their favor compared to the Ravens.

“The Chiefs are at home. I believe the Chiefs are better than Baltimore. The Chiefs need it. They’re getting Xavier Worthy back, they’re the more rested team, they’re the more put-together team right now, they’re the team that comes into this game more confident.”

These are some great things pointed out by the analyst. The Chiefs indeed have a lot going for them heading into the matchup. With that in mind, it’s kind of wild that they’re being treated like underdogs at home according to sports betting sites.

But don’t get it twisted, the Ravens very much stand a chance against the Chiefs. Wright didn’t even mention Derrick Henry, who can take over games with his rushing ability.

This won’t be an easy win for Kansas City … they need to step up and show out if they want to avoid falling to 1-3.