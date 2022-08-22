“Trying to get him snipped”: Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly desperately wants the QB to get a vasectomy

Rams Champion quarterback Matthew Stafford has already fathered four kids and his wife Kelly is eager to halt the ‘family-growing’ process as soon as possible.

Matthew Stafford’s efforts often go unrecognized. The star QB definitely played a major part in Rams’ incredible season last time around but many experts still don’t keep him in their top 5 QB list.

He sure has done enough to stay Rams’ QB1 for the upcoming season as well. While Rams fans want Stafford to continue with the same pace on the field, his wife Kelly really wants him to slow down a bit as far as family expansion is concerned.

Matthew and Kelly have been married for more than 7 years and have 4 amazing kids named Tyler, Chandler, Sawyer and Hunter. On her podcast, The Morning After With Kelly Stafford, the renowned influencer said that the couple is planning not to add any more members to the family.

Matthew Stafford doesn’t seem too eager to get a vasectomy

In order to keep the number of family members intact, Kelly wants her husband to have a vasectomy. However, on the podcast, Kelly jokingly said that her ass*ole husband is in no mood to find a doctor to get the procedure done. “I’m trying to get him snipped during The Masters but the a**hole won’t find a doctor,” Kelly said.

In response, Matthew voiced his concern regrading the procedure and said, “If I can’t lift weights for two or three weeks how am I going to walk into Day 1 of our offseason program?” Kelly responded by saying that Matthew always comes up with excuses to avoid getting snipped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89)



Matthew then stated that he is not saying no to the procedure and is ready to even take male contraceptives whenever they are available. Obviously, he added that he will not hesitate from any form of contraption, given that it doesn’t interfere with his NFL schedule.

Kelly also added that she doesn’t really trust female birth control as her sister’s experience with it hasn’t been a good one. “I hate birth control and my sister got pregnant on it like three times so Matthew doesn’t believe it either and I’m like but she did.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89)

As far as vasectomy is concerned, it isn’t that big a procedure and doesn’t require weeks of rest. Moreover, judging from Kelly’s stance on her husband’s approach towards getting the procedure done, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the Rams’ QB doesn’t seem too eager to get snipped.

