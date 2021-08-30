“We still have a lot of decisions to make” Bill Belichick Snubs Cam Newton as potential starter in QB battle with Mac Jones

Mac Jones’ super impressive preseason has made waves throughout the league. And it seems like he might have put a serious question in Bill Belichicks plans for 2021.

Mac Jones lucked into an incredible opportunity to make a push for becoming the Patriots Starting QB. And he seems to be making quite the impression on his teammates and Coaches.

Cam Newton was supposed to be the starter for the 2021 season, and Bill Belichick confirmed that quite a few times. But last week he had to sit out half of the week’s practices because of what the team is calling a “misunderstanding” about testing requirements. Locked in a battle with rookie Mac Jones, Newton had to miss the first joint practice with the New York Giants on Wednesday and was only be able to be eligible to return on Thursday.

With Mac Jones having a strong training camp, a lot of fans have been questioning Newton’s starting spot. Both QBs performed well in New England’s second preseason matchup against Philadelphia on Thursday. Newton completed 8-of-9 passes for 103 yards with a touchdown. Jones finished 13-of-19 for 146 yards, leading three scoring drives.

But the third matchup against the Giants might have tipped the scales in Jones’ favour. The rookie threw an impressive 10 for 14, for 156 yards and a score. Newton on the other hand went 2/5 with no scores and 1 interception.

Mac Jones was slingin’ it all night! Here’s his first NFL touchdown pass against the New York Giants. (🎥 via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/F5ZulXTgai — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) August 30, 2021

Bill Belichick officially confirmed that QB Battle is undecided.

On Thursday morning, the Patriots head coach was asked when he needs to have the starting quarterback decision locked in. “I don’t have a timetable on that. Can’t tell you,” Belichick said, per NFL Network insider Michael Giardi.

After their preseason final, he doubled down on that statement.

“No, we still have a lot of decisions to make,” Belichick said when asked if the quarterback decision had been made.

Question: Looking ahead to the regular season, have you made a decision on who will start at quarterback in the opener? Bill Belichick: “No, we still have a lot of decisions to make.” pic.twitter.com/jyDxpFioTa — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 30, 2021

Despite a bad season as a passer, Bill Belichick and the Patriots renamed Cam Newton as the team’s starter ahead of training camp for 2021. But after 3 weeks of preseason where Mac Jones clearly established that his style of play suits Josh McDaniels offense better, the 15th overall pick might have really made an impression on Bill Belichick.

The Week 1 starter may not be the same in Week 16. But the title will still do a lot for both QB’s confidence. New England opens the season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against Miami.

