“Holy Smoke”: Brittany Mahomes Fired Up Over Kristin Juszczyk’s Stunning All-Black Outfit

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin, attended a high-profile event in New York City, hosted by SKIMS’ co-founder, Emma Grede. Taking to Instagram, Mrs. Juszczyk shared a sneak peek of her bold look and penned a heartfelt note about her incredible night.

Advertisement

“The most empowering night surrounded by women entrepreneurs! I left this night feeling inspired, encouraged, and more motivated than ever!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Juszczyk (@kristinjuszczyk)

Given that she looked drop-dead gorgeous in the all-black outfit, fans and celebrities alike quickly flocked to the comments to shower Kristin with love and praise. Even Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, was absolutely in awe of how stunning Kristin looked.

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey’s wife, Olivia Culpo, and Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, were also blown away by Kristin’s outfit for the event.

But it was Kristin’s husband, Kyle, whose reaction truly stole the spotlight. The 49ers fullback was left fawning over the outfit and dropped a love-filled comment under Kristin’s IG post, writing, “Oh sh*t you’re gonna bless us on Wednesday like that!? Sheeeeeesh.”

The 49ers DE, Nick Bosa’s mother, Cherryl, also chimed in with, “You look killer! I want that suit!”

Clearly, Kristin’s stunning outfit turned a lot of heads. She donned a black suit jacket with defined shoulders and left only one button fastened for a casually polished touch. The standout decision was to skip wearing a shirt underneath the jacket — which was a daring twist to the formal look.

Moreover, her fitted pants coordinated perfectly with the jacket draping over stylish black closed-toe heels that gave an edgy touch to the outfit.

With that being said, Kristin, who is famous for her creations worn by celebrities, is now turning her attention towards fans.

Kristin wants to make her custom-made outfits accessible to everyone

Kristin’s unique game day creations gained attention when they were seen on Taylor Swift and other celebrities like Brittany Mahomes, Simone Biles, and Olivia Culpo. Each was an NFL-themed dress or outfit, reflecting the wearer’s allegiance.

Her design especially became the talk of the town when she created similar-looking Chiefs-themed red jackets for Taylor and Brittany for the KC’s wildcard playoff game against the Dolphins in January.

However, what truly excites Kristin is not just seeing her outfits on A-listers, but the possibility that her designs could eventually be enjoyed by fans too. She had long held the belief that fashion should be accessible to everyone and not just the elite.

“As much as it’s been so much fun to be able to dress these celebrities, what I’ve always wanted to do is dress the fans,” she told Today.com.

This dream came closer to reality as Kristin successfully signed a partnership agreement with the NFL, allowing her to create the same custom designs with logos for fans that went viral last year.

With this chance on the horizon, she is surely going to make strides this NFL season — bringing her passion for fashion to those who live for the game.