“Always Been in His Kid’s Life”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson React to Shedeur Sanders Defending Father Deion’s Influence on His Career

Shedeur Sanders is set to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. His brother, Shilo, is likely to be a Day 3 pick in April as well. Both men have reached this stage in their football development thanks, in large part, to the impact and influence of their father, the iconic Deion Sanders. Still, Coach Prime has made headlines for saying that he will ensure his kids land in the best situation during the Draft weekend. Shedeur, however, is not shying away from that scenario.

Shedeur recently commented on how much of a say his father has in his professional life. Unsurprisingly, the Colorado alumnus is fine with the level of involvement his dad has in his affairs. Many detractors have derided the elder Sanders because of this situation. However, while reacting to Shedeur’s comments, Shannon Sharpe could only applaud Neon Deion.

On the latest episode of Nightcap, Sharpe reminded the media that Deion has always been there for his kids, putting them in the right positions and situations. And that’s something to be applauded. And that’s what Shedeur did. He acknowledged his father’s impact and influence, which Sharpe appreciated.

“See how they do us. They kill us if we create homes and you’re not there. Everything was around the kid. He’s always been in his kid’s life. We should applaud that. We put them in the best situation, I didn’t know that was a problem, that your parents are in your life and they want what’s best for you. And I’m happy Shedeur said that.”

It’s also worth mentioning that neither Shedeur nor Deion has made any comments about vetoing any specific teams. That means that so far, it’s really all just talk.

As Unc pointed out, many lambast black men (which is what he meant when he said “us”) for being absentee fathers. But when a father in the public sphere like Deion, or even LaVar Ball, is seemingly overbearing, that’s an even bigger problem.

“He wants the absolute best for Shedeur, and he’s gonna do everything he possibly can, like we all do, to put our kids in situations where they can succeed. When we got money, and our kids can’t get a scholarship, what do we do? We pay for them to go to school. We put them in the best situation, we’ve been afforded an opportunity, the means, to be able to do that because who in the hell want worse for their kids than what they had.”

Sharpe’s co-host, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, also shrewdly pointed out that a lot of this isn’t about anything more than farming clicks and keeping a narrative going so the media has something to discuss during this downtime in the NFL calendar.

“This shouldn’t be a problem, but obviously the media has to come up with some type of narrative. They have to come up with something. Because they don’t do it for any other quarterbacks. Did they do it for Peyton Manning? Eli? Did they say anything about [their dad] Archie? I’m just saying in general, it’s the only example I can think of, especially at the QB position, but they didn’t do that to them.”

Many fans on Twitter reacted to Sharpe and Ochocinco’s take on the matter positively. The issue of black fatherhood was the subject of the overwhelming majority. The stereotype of the absentee black father is a common one, as we mentioned. So it’s especially frustrating to see a black man like Deion being criticized for being what is deemed over-involved in his son’s life. Talk about a catch-22.

No matter what the anti-Deion Sanders crowd says about his involvement in Shedeur Sanders’ life and career, we guarantee it won’t affect Coach Prime in the slightest. Sanders will continue fighting for the best life and situation for his sons. And that should be applauded.