Amari Cooper’s Friend Puts Pressure on Cleveland Browns to Make Changes

Amari Cooper has slipped under the radar throughout his career. Last season, even with instability at the QB position, he put up the best numbers of his career, amassing 1250 yards in 15 matches, along with 5 TDs. It’s not surprising that he is holding out for a new deal by missing the minicamp. And his friends seem fully behind him, even taking to social media to urge them to do better.

Advertisement

Cooper’s friend called out the Cleveland Browns for not giving him the contract extension he deserves on social media. Pointing out that they are one of the oldest franchises in the NFL, yet they had to wait for Amari to be their first-ever receiver to have back-to-back 1000-yard season.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: A close friend of #Browns star WR Amari Cooper is calling the team out for not signing him to a contract extension. “One of the oldest organizations in the league… Coop is the only back-to-back 1k yard receiver in franchise history! Record holder at 3… pic.twitter.com/MavWUvFcir — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) June 30, 2024

He also holds the Browns‘ single-game receiving record, notching 265 yards last season against the Texans. The Bama Alum also holds the record for the first Raiders Rookie to record 1,000 receiving yards. Apart from two seasons, he has recorded 1,000 yards in every season since 2015. He is also just the second player in NFL history to record a 200+ yard game for three different teams, along with Terrell Owens. Not a bad company to have.

Cleveland used 4 different QBs last season after an injury to DeShaun Watson. He still managed to keep that attack afloat alongside Njoku and made the Pro Bowl for 5th time in his career.

Now he wants to get his bag and hasn’t been shy to ask for it. Given many his age are making big money, the Browns might have to do something to keep him happy.

What Should Be the Ideal Contract for 30-Year-Old Amari Cooper?

The former Cowboys wideout is entering the final year of his $100 million contract signed in Dallas. Despite turning 30 this June, he still has plenty left in the tank, especially with a full season alongside Watson as his QB. Many receivers aged 30 or over are still earning substantial pay.

Currently, as per Sports4CLE, 38% of the top 20 highest-paid wideouts are 30 or older, and 33% of the top 21 in receiving yards fall into this age group. This gives Amari Cooper leverage to negotiate a lucrative deal. Both Mike Evans and Ridley got paid, with Evans set to earn $26.5 million annually for the next two seasons.

The Browns face a challenge with their lack of cap space due to several large contracts on their roster. Cooper has no guaranteed money left in his contract. To keep him for at least one more season and ensure his satisfaction, the Browns could restructure his contract to provide an upfront signing bonus.

They can spread the cap hit over two years by adding void years. Cleveland could extend Cooper for another season at around $26 million, spreading the cost across a couple of years. Additionally, they could include various incentive clauses in his contract, outlining specific targets he must achieve to earn the full amount.

Even though they traded for Jerry Jeudy this off-season, and have Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, David Bell, etc, Cooper is their only 1000-yard receiver. Jeudy was never consistent in Denver and has failed to live up to his 1st round potential. Amari’s presence will be vital in that offense especially if they want to make it to the playoffs in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL.