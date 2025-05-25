“This Isn’t Hunger Games,” Says Shannon Sharpe as Shedeur Sanders Admits the Vibe in the Browns QB Room is Positive

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) jokes about his signing bonus during a press conference before day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. Image Credit: © Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the fact that each of the four quarterbacks on the Cleveland Browns’ roster are all currently competing for the same job title, the former Colorado Buffalo, Shedeur Sanders, maintains that the vibes are high in the QB room. While the media has suggested that the situation is best described as being every man for himself, Sanders maintains that “we are one.”

For better or worse, the result of the Browns’ impending decision will alter the career trajectories of all four quarterbacks. However, NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe doesn’t believe that the competition is necessarily a do-or-die moment for them.

On the most recent episode of the Nightcap podcast, the former Denver Bronco explained that players seldom harbor animosity towards one another while competing for a roster spot. According to Sharpe, the infighting is simply not worth it.

“This isn’t Hunger Games. Sometimes people try to pit you like it’s the Hunger Games. Yes, there’s only going to be one guy that can play at a time, but I’m not trying to sabotage it. Hopefully, [Joe Flacco] can go in there and impart some wisdom… I’m not trying to sabotage anybody so that I can play in front of them.”

Simply put, there’s no need for negativity in a time where everyone in the room is facing a bit of uncertainty. Considering that the majority of Cleveland’s signal callers have a lackluster amount of NFL experience, the veteran presence of Joe Flacco will hopefully put the development of the Browns’ future in a pair of sure hands.

While Flacco being listed as the Week 1 starter seems inevitable, Sharpe’s co-host and former Cincinnati Bengal, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, believes that Sanders is “obviously” going to be the quarterback of the future in Cleveland. Even though the Browns drafted Dillon Gabriel well ahead of Sanders, the former wide receiver insists that Sanders passes the “eye test.”

“We know what the pecking order is going to be… The eye test, it doesn’t lie. And based on the eye test, when you saw those quarterbacks that came in their rookie year, you already knew who’s the best… So, Flacco is going to be the starter. At some point, if Flacco is not playing will, Shedeur Sanders will step in and be the quarterback of the future. It’s just always how it plays out.”

Funnily enough, Sanders seemed to be well aware of Flacco’s status during the midst of his fall in the 2025 NFL Draft. At one point, the 2024 Golden Arm winner was seen talking with his Hall of Fame father, Deion, about the veteran QB.

The head coach of the Buffaloes promptly reminded his son that “Joe Flacco is my age,” jokingly hinting at their being a path to a starting role in Cleveland. Nevertheless, Sanders seeing starting reps in 2025 is far from a guarantee.

He may have managed to impress his coaches early on during the rookie minicamp, potentially separating himself from the likes of Gabriel and Kenny Pickett, but it will take nothing short of a monstrous effort for him to usurp Flacco. Suffice to say, it’s not Sanders’ time quite yet.