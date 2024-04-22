America’s Team Gets Trolled After WNBA Phenomenon Caitlin Clark Trumps Dallas Cowboys in Jersey Sales

Even America’s team can’t replicate the hype of WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark. According to reports, the WNBA no 1 draft pick sold more jerseys on her draft day than the Dallas Cowboys sold all of last season. That’s quite an impressive feat!

According to journalist Dick Weiss, Clark sold more jerseys on her draft day alone than every player on the Cowboys roster combined did last year. If that’s true, it’s doubly impressive since Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons had the best-selling jersey in the league, and QB Dak Prescott had the fifth best-selling jersey last year. Of course, NFL fans couldn’t help but troll the Cowboys. Here’s some of what fans had to say:

Most sizes of Clark’s no 22 jerseys were apparently sold out of Fanatics within an hour of going live on the site. This feat is a testament to the sheer star power Caitlin Clark has garnered as a college basketball superstar. She became the NCAA’s all-time points leader, finishing her career with a total of 3,951 points, including 548 three-pointers made on 1,452 attempts for a 37.7% mark from beyond the arc.

She was the star for the four most-viewed women’s college basketball games of all time, as most of her games drew an unprecedented number of viewers. Her reported jersey sales trumping Cowboys sales might be the biggest indication of how big she is in the American sports culture right now.

Caitlin Clark Gets Welcomed to Indiana by Tim McGraw

The Indiana Fever drafted Caitlin Clark as the first pick in the WNBA Draft on Monday. And she got an Indiana-style welcome from none other than country star Tim McGraw. The country star welcomed Clark on his Standing Room Only Tour, sporting the no 22 Fever jersey.

McGraw has been an avid fan of the young basketball star, once sporting her black and gold Hawkeyes jersey during his headline show at Wells Fargo Arena. As Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever jerseys flew off the shelf, McGraw seems to have been the first in line to grab one and go.