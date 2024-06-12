Amid Busy Off-Season, Travis Kelce Reveals NFL Remains His ‘Main Focus’

From preparing to make his debut on the big screen, to attending his girlfriend’s tour, Travis Kelce has had a busy off-season. The Super Bowl champion has been making explorations around different paths like acting and podcasting. However, at the end of the day, the tight end hasn’t lost his focus. He is focused on the task at hand: playing the best football for the Chiefs.

While talking to the press, the tight end made it clear that there are times he moves away during the offseason to take a break. However, he remains committed to his love of playing for the Chiefs. Moreover, he reassured the press as well as the fans that all of his side gigs wouldn’t affect his football. He even said, “I’m a football player, I love playing in the NFL, and this is this will always be my main focus.” And with good reason. For 11 years, Kansas has adopted Kelce as their chosen son.

Travis Kelce’s press conference – June 11, 2024.https://t.co/7ipxiQBha6 — NFL Tweets 2024 (@nfltweets2024) June 12, 2024

Since the year of his draft in 2013, Kelce has received constant love and support from his fans. Moreover, the TE himself has never let them down. Throughout the seasons and their Super Bowl wins, he has showcased his utmost grit and effort for them. Additionally, Kelce himself has felt like he has found a home in Kanas. So when it comes to his commitment to football, it is inadvertently a commitment to the City of Kansas.

With his desire to give it all, he has made it clear that he will play ‘until the wheels fall off’. However, he has also been thinking about what he’ll do once the curtain closes on his football career.

What Will Travis Kelce Do After Setting Down the Helmet?

Kelce has made it clear that he absolutely loves playing for the Chiefs. But he also hasn’t shied away from exploring what his life will look like after football. With him turning 35 years old this season, Kelce’s closer to the end of his career than the beginning and he is fully aware of this.

While his commitment to the Chiefs is solid, he also said, ” I think the offseason is the best chance you can get to try and you know explore that and set yourself up for after football.”

And that’s what Kelce has been doing. Whether it’s his role in the latest Ryan Murphy FX project or the possibility of an Amazon sponsorship for the New Heights Podcast, Kelce has been making strides in his other projects.

When he exits the scene from his brilliant NFL career he has had, Kelce is sure to go on to do something great in terms of entertainment and has even expressed a desire to make his mark in Hollywood. However, for now, the tight end is focused on winning another ring.