Amid Lloyd Howell Controversy, Chad Johnson Makes His Case to Be the Next NFLPA Executive Director

The NFL world was left shaken after the now former NFLPA executive director, Lloyd Howell, stepped down from his position. Initially, people questioned why someone holding such a prestigious title would abruptly resign. But the secrets that ultimately buried him were inescapable and stunning, to say the least. Now, former player Chad Johnson is seemingly petitioning for the job opening.

When the story was first reported, the media were told that Howell was stepping down and that others on the committee were surprised. Then, just hours later, it was revealed that Howell had stepped down because he charged the union for two visits to a strip club. $738.82, to be exact, for a car service that took him from the airport to one of the clubs. It’s behavior that reportedly appeared in expense reports from his previous job as well.

In light of the controversy and a newly opened position for the NFLPA executive director, Chad Johnson pitched his case to become the next in line, along with his three orders of business

“I should be the NFLPA executive director, first 3 things I’d get done, lifetime health benefits, guaranteed contracts & no more franchise tags…” Johnson tweeted.

These are also the three things the players’ association has been fighting to secure for years, all of which directly benefit NFL owners rather than the players. That’s why, despite his enthusiasm, Johnson might be in over his head with the suggestions.

In the comments under Ocho’s post on Twitter, fans responded to his suggestion with jokes about his favorite foods.

“10 piece Lemon pepper wings will be complimentary at ‘establishments’ as part of union dues,” one joked.

“And McDonald’s at every headquarters?” another jokingly asked.

Others wholeheartedly agreed with Johnson’s petition. “Yeah, they need you as the executive director,” a user commented. “Start the petition,” someone else said.

In the end, we don’t know if Johnson was being serious. But the reaction to the suggestion makes us believe that fans would want him in the position. After all, he played in the league for 11 seasons and has become a popular media figure post-playing career. Surely, he knows the ins and outs of everything related to contract negotiations and player empowerment.

However, the Howell news is still fresh, and most of us are still trying to gather our bearings from the wild strip club story. So, while we appreciate Johnson’s enthusiasm, let us digest everything before jumping into suggestions about a new executive director. Let’s put a pin in this one and revisit it later.