“People Too Soft”: Fans Love Tyreek Hill’s Reaction to the Colts Deleting Schedule Release Video Which Featured the Wideout’s Controversial Arrest

Tyreek Hill’s arrest was a memorable and controversial moment from the 2024/25 NFL season. The Miami Dolphins star wideout was on his way to the Week 1 game at Hard Rock Stadium when he was stopped for a traffic violation. After failing to comply, Hill was forced out of his car, handcuffed, and held down on the pavement while being detained. It’s quite a scary incident to look back on.

But now that time has passed. Some believe it’s time to start looking back on the incident and laughing it off. One of those was the Indianapolis Colts’ social media team, which decided to poke fun at Hill in their schedule release video.

Hill is shown as a dolphin swimming in Miami waters when he’s stopped by the Coast Guard. You can probably guess what the club meant by this.

Since the clip was animated and meant to be in good fun, it came off as playful and funny to most. It also hyped the Week 1 bout between the Phins and the Colts.

But ultimately, the Colts were forced to delete the video after facing some backlash. They also apologized to Hill.

However, following the chaos, Tyreek himself came out on X (formerly Twitter) and revealed that he wasn’t offended by the post at all. In fact, he thought it was quite funny, expressing that the video should never have been deleted in the first place.

“Should’ve left it up @Colts, this was funny,” Hill penned.

It just goes to show where we are in today’s society. We sometimes don’t even ask if something offends someone or a group of people; we jump to conclusions, and others become outraged for different reasons. It sometimes makes you think: Can anyone take a joke anymore?

Fans in the comments were wondering the same thing. “People too soft,” one commented. “Great response. People need to chill the f out,” another wrote, receiving 2k likes.

“Glad to see someone has a sense of humor these days,” an internet user added.

But if you are in the crowd that was offended, don’t worry, we’ll throw you a bone.

“It was insensitive, though. And sensitivity is the most important thing ever. Plus Muh copywrite infringement,” another chimed in.

All in all, if this schedule release video offended you, we are truly sorry. But at the same time, if Hill isn’t offended by it, then what’s all the major fuss about? Sometimes it seems like people just cancel others or things off the internet because they can, not because it holds any real merit.

