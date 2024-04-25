Patrick Mahomes Admits That Taylor Swift Brought in Lots of Revenue for Chiefs by Just Sitting on Her A**

Patrick Mahomes may proudly hold the title of the NFL’s best quarterback, but when it comes to sheer popularity, he knows he’s no match for Taylor Swift. One of the honorees on the TIME100 2024 Most Influential People list, Mahomes, recently recognized Swift’s role in taking the Chiefs’ fandom global last season, amid her relationship with Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce.

During a segment with Complex Sports, Patrick Mahomes couldn’t help but agree with a point brought to his attention. An X user, RoyalMaj3sty, retweeted Mahomes’ Time Magazine tweet, recognizing him as the best QB but questioning his appearance on the cover. The user also noted that Taylor Swift generated ten times more revenue and buzz for the Chiefs by simply “sitting her ass down in the box seats.”

“That is true. She was like the TIME “Person Of The Year” a couple of months before that. So, It’s really cool to be on the cover of TIME. It does help when you’re best friend and your homie is dating the most famous woman in the world.” Patrick replied.

Patrick Mahomes really hit the nail on the head with his statement. Even in a recent interview with TIME Magazine, he couldn’t stop raving about Taylor Swift. Mahomes applauded Swift’s mindset, saying it went beyond music.

He also noticed her diving into football while showing support for Kelce. Mahomes was impressed by Swift’s business savvy and the insightful questions she had regarding the game. More like she’s gearing up to be a coach herself!

Patrick Mahomes Acknowledges Taylor Swift’s Impact On NFL

The “Taylor Swift effect,” famous for propelling her to one of the world’s highest-earning entertainers, took on a new dimension when she began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift’s frequent presence at Chiefs games in 2023, attending 12 games leading up to the Super Bowl, not only garnered attention but also sparked conversations about the influence of celebrity relationships on sports culture.

Taylor Swift’s impact on the Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL was massive leading up to Super Bowl LVIII against the 49ers. According to Apex Marketing Group, her presence generated a whopping $331.5 million in brand value by Jan. 22.

This calculation factored in mentions of Swift across various platforms, from digital to TV to social media, since her first game on Sept. 24. Interestingly, online news and digital content were the top contributors to this value, followed closely by social media buzz.

Even though Swift didn’t make an appearance until Week 3, her impact on viewership, particularly among young and female fans was undeniable. The NFL witnessed its highest regular-season female viewership since tracking began in 2000, along with the best regular season among 18-34-year-olds since 2019.

Male viewership increased by 6% from last year’s regular season to this year’s, while female viewership saw an even more impressive rise of 9%. Of course, Swift isn’t solely responsible for drawing people to Chiefs games, but she has undoubtedly solidified their position as a top TV attraction.