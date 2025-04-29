“When Did Being Drunk and Sloppy Become Cool?”: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly’s Dance Floor Failure Gets the NFL World Going Gaga

Matthew and Kelly Stafford make remarks before the ribbon cutting for the Kelly and Matthew Stafford and Friends Education Center at the S.A.Y Detroit Play Center in Detroit on Monday, April 1, 2024. Credit-Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kelly Stafford has never been one to hide her personality, and she certainly doesn’t mince words either. She once openly admitted that she dated Matthew Stafford’s backup at Georgia to make him jealous and push him to commit. It’s one of the reasons she isn’t exactly a fan favorite, unlike her husband. And now, it seems we can add another embarrassing moment to her growing list of headline-grabbing episodes.

Kelly posted the video of herself partying and dancing during a night out, though “dancing” might be a generous description. She was clearly intoxicated, but didn’t let that stop her from busting out some unusual moves. While attempting a step, she stumbled backward, lost her balance, and in all her exuberance, fell awkwardly for everyone to see.

Kelly’s fans loved the video and had a field day with their reactions. One user joked that the fall was so dramatic, it should land her on injured reserve: “Kelly to IR, out 4–6 weeks.” Others applauded her commitment, playfully saying she demonstrated how someone can fall in the draft. Many admitted they couldn’t stop watching it on repeat.

One commenter called the fall “an instant classic,” adding that every mom like Kelly deserves a night out to let loose. Several fans appreciated her authenticity, saying they’d all been there before and loved that she wasn’t afraid to laugh at herself and share the moment. Another fan quipped that Kelly probably thought she was in the best shape of her life, but her knees clearly disagreed.

Fans especially adored her mid-dance hair flip and thanked her for posting the clip, saying it gave them the laugh they needed.

Kudos to Kelly Stafford for living life on her own terms. Too often, people hide their true selves and shrink to fit others’ expectations, putting far too much weight on outside opinions. But the real goal of life is to enjoy it. Dancing is all about self-expression, and from the looks of it, Kelly painted quite the portrait.