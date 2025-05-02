Former Steeler Ryan Clark Believes 2025-2026 Could Be Mike Tomlin’s First Losing Season as the Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

One of the most impressive NFL records is Mike Tomlin’s record of consecutive winning seasons as a head coach. Year after year, Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers always have a winning record and are usually in the playoffs.

Advertisement

Tomlin’s success at winning has been so consistent that he holds the NFL record for most consecutive seasons without a losing campaign. He took over as Pittsburgh’s head coach before the 2007 season and has recorded 18-straight winning seasons to begin his career.

Even with poor/average quarterback play in each of the last two seasons, Tomlin has been able to lead the Steelers to the playoffs both seasons with 10-7 records. However, with the Steelers moving on from both quarterbacks from last season, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, some think that streak is in jeopardy.

Former Steelers safety Ryan Clark, who played under Tomlin, is one of those people.

“This could be the first losing season of Mike Tomlin’s tenure as Pittsburgh’s head coach,” said the former Steeler.

Clark believes Tomlin and company haven’t set up the kind of offseason to put them in a position to compete with the teams in the AFC North. He thinks they haven’t improved much by mishandling their QB situation this off-season and doesn’t sound confident that they’ll be a playoff team this year.

After moving on from Fields and Wilson, the Steelers did bring back Mason Rudolph after he spent just last season with the Tennessee Titans. The Steelers have had an ongoing interest in veteran Aaron Rodgers, but he hasn’t committed to signing with the team yet.

Tomlin has been counted out in the past, specifically in the most recent years. While the current roster isn’t one on paper that looks like it would be a potential AFC champion, you can’t count out Tomlin for at least having another winning season.

As things stand, the Steelers’ quarterback room consists of Rudolph, rookie sixth-round pick Will Howard, and Skylar Thompson. It’s expected to be an open competition with the hope that the team adds Rodgers before the season starts.

Owner Omar Khan spoke to the local Pittsburgh media recently and shared how good he feels about drafting Howard. “He’s a natural champion and that says a lot about him,” said Khan. “Feel really good about that we got the player here.”

Who do you think will start at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season? Is Clark right?