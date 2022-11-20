HomeSearch

Amidst 6ft of Snow In Buffalo, Josh Allen only made the Browns game due to his neighbors

Ashish Priyadarshi
|Published Nov 20, 2022

Amidst 6ft of Snow In Buffalo, Josh Allen only made the Browns game due to his neighbors

Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops back to pass against the Cleveland Browns in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen is currently enjoying a nice trip to Detroit, amidst a massive snowstorm in Buffalo that was almost bad enough to not get him to today’s game.

The Browns-Bills game was initially set in Buffalo, but after weather reports showed that there was supposed to be up to six feet of snow, the game was shifted to Detroit.

Looking at the conditions at Highmark Stadium, it makes sense why the game was relocated. There is snow galore at the Bills stadium, and even though the NFL doesn’t stop for anything, this time, the conditions truly were unplayable.

Buffalo is doing well in the AFC, and they’re used to playing in the cold, but even they couldn’t prepare for the blizzard conditions. However, the weather almost ruined their entire game, according to CBS sports.

Also Read: Will Lamar Jackson Play Against The Carolina Panthers On Sunday?

Josh Allen has his neighbors to thank for making the game

The snow is so bad that even regular, everyday life is being messed up. Allen had to make the trip out to Detroit, but the only reason he even made the game is that his neighbors helped him out.

The Bills didn’t get to their chartered plane before the snowstorm hit, and as a result, they were snowed in. Players couldn’t make it to their flights as their driveways were snowed in.

However, the ‘city of good neighbors’ showed why they’re called that as players started posting pictures of neighbors helping them shovel snow out.

The Bills will need everything from Josh Allen today. They’re currently leading the Cleveland Browns 13-10 with Allen throwing a touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs.

Also Read: Dan Campbell Gives a Shoutout To Ford Field Staff For Working Incredibly Hard To Conduct Bills vs Browns Game

    About the author
    Ashish Priyadarshi

    Ashish Priyadarshi

    Ashish Priyadarshi is The SportsRush's content manager and editor. Ashish freelanced for 1 year in the NFL division before taking on an editorial role in the company. He then tacked on managing content while adding on a writing role in the NBA division. Ashish has been closely following the NFL and NBA since the 2012 season when the Patriots lost the Super Bowl and Derrick Rose was at the height of his powers. Since then, Ashish has focused on honing his knowledge for both leagues in, even writing crossover pieces. In his free time, Ashish is an avid basketball player, he loves to watch movies and TV shows, immersing himself in the cinematic world. Ashish studies computer science and data science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and would love to mesh his love for sports with his technical skills.

    Read more from Ashish Priyadarshi