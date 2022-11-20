Amidst 6ft of Snow In Buffalo, Josh Allen only made the Browns game due to his neighbors

Nov 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops back to pass against the Cleveland Browns in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen is currently enjoying a nice trip to Detroit, amidst a massive snowstorm in Buffalo that was almost bad enough to not get him to today’s game.

The Browns-Bills game was initially set in Buffalo, but after weather reports showed that there was supposed to be up to six feet of snow, the game was shifted to Detroit.

Looking at the conditions at Highmark Stadium, it makes sense why the game was relocated. There is snow galore at the Bills stadium, and even though the NFL doesn’t stop for anything, this time, the conditions truly were unplayable.

Buffalo is doing well in the AFC, and they’re used to playing in the cold, but even they couldn’t prepare for the blizzard conditions. However, the weather almost ruined their entire game, according to CBS sports.

Josh Allen has his neighbors to thank for making the game

The snow is so bad that even regular, everyday life is being messed up. Allen had to make the trip out to Detroit, but the only reason he even made the game is that his neighbors helped him out.

CBS says Josh Allen told them his two neighbors are the only reason he made it out of his house and could get to Detroit. — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) November 20, 2022

The Bills didn’t get to their chartered plane before the snowstorm hit, and as a result, they were snowed in. Players couldn’t make it to their flights as their driveways were snowed in.

However, the ‘city of good neighbors’ showed why they’re called that as players started posting pictures of neighbors helping them shovel snow out.

Buffalo living up to it’s title as the City of Good Neighbors with #BillsMafia out there snow blowing player’s driveways so they can catch their flight to Detroit 📸 @TooTallo_o insta pic.twitter.com/K611sbmZEy — Erin Perrine (@ErinMPerrine) November 19, 2022

The Bills will need everything from Josh Allen today. They’re currently leading the Cleveland Browns 13-10 with Allen throwing a touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs.

