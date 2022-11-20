Dan Campbell Gives a Shoutout To Ford Field Staff For Working Incredibly Hard To Conduct Bills vs Browns Game

Nov 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills are all set to take on the Cleveland Browns today and we are all expecting a riveting encounter. The Bills are obviously the favorites to win the clash as the Josh Allen-led unit has done consistently well this season.

On the other hand, the Cleveland Browns have been average thus far. Apart from a few good wins, they have failed to deliver in pressure situations which is why, they have won only 3 out of their 6 clashes.

However, the Bills have lost winning momentum which has made their fans a little nervous about the Sunday game. They are this season’s Super Bowl contenders but one can’t deny that the back to back losses would have hurt their confidence a little bit.

While the matchups, the injury reports, the winning momentum is what everyone generally talks about leading to a game, this time around, ahead of the Bills vs Browns game, the story has been a little different.

Also Read: Russell Wilson Becomes 2nd Highest Paid Quarterback Just Behind Aaron Rodgers After $245 Million Contract Extension with Broncos

Dan Campbell Showers Praise On Ford Field Workers

Most of the reports leading up to the game were about the weather and how insanely tough it was for the Bills players to even get out of their homes, let alone play a home game.

So the concerned authorities decided to move the game from Highpark Stadium to Ford Field in Michigan, Detroit. It was tough on the staff that takes care of the stadium, to get everything ready for the game but they have stepped up to the task and have done a commendable job.

The game is set to start, the players have reached and everyone in Buffalo would be glued to their screens as soon as the matchup begins. Giving a shoutout to the Ford Field staff, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said a few words during his recent press conference.

He claimed that the staff had to put everything up in the stadium for the Bills game in a hurry while they are preparing for the Lions’ upcoming TNF game which is just commendable.

Dan Campbell gives the stadium staff at Ford Field a shoutout during his press conference: “They didn’t intend on spending their whole weekend and really the next week leading into Thanksgiving dealing with all this.” pic.twitter.com/JCzcoqufpn — bettingantelope (@bettingantelope) November 20, 2022

“This just became very hard for everybody who works in the stadium. They didn’t intend on spending their whole weekend and really the next week leading into Thanksgiving dealing with all this,” Dan said.

He went on to add that their efforts often go unnoticed but the kind of work they are doing surely deserves all the praise in the world.

Also Read: Tom Brady pitched a $211,995 luxury to show off his new deal with $570 million vehicle superpower