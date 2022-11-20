Will Lamar Jackson Play Against The Carolina Panthers On Sunday?

Oct 23, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11’s game between the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens is set to undergo in a little while. There aren’t usually many surprises on Friday, but this week is an exception.

The Ravens’ starting quarterback Lamar Jackson was absent from Friday’s press conference. The team has not made any public announcements; an official Injury Report is still to come.

Lamar Jackson, the quarterback for the Ravens, missed practice on Friday due to sickness, but Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh anticipates him to play on Sunday. According to Harbaugh and ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, “He’ll be fine.” He attempted to attend practice but was simply too ill.

Although it seems like a pretty clear-cut case, Jackson’s condition will need to be watched until kickoff to make sure he doesn’t suffer a setback.

Lamar Jackson’s Injury Report

He is expected to play against the Panthers on Sunday, pending his current health and doctors’ approval. Jackson worked out on both Wednesday and Thursday, indicating that the illness was recent.

Baltimore had a bye the previous week but will play the Panthers at home this Sunday. With a record of 6-3, the Ravens are currently leading the AFC North.

Jackson will undoubtedly be played if he is termed fit. With 16 passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns through nine games, the Ravens quarterback is having yet another strong campaign.

With 635 rushing yards this season, he ranks second among quarterbacks. Without a doubt, Lamar is a massive part of the team and his absence might make things tricky for the Ravens against the Panthers.

Although the Carolina-based franchise hasn’t really been impressive this year, they do pack a punch and can surprise better units on any given day.

