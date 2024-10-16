mobile app bar

Andrew Thomas Injury News: Insider Provides Concerning Update

Samnur Reza
Jul 24, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) talks with media during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

As if the 2024 season could get any worse for the New York Giants! The Daniel Jones-led team currently sits at 2-4, at the bottom of the NFC East, with hopes of making a comeback in the coming weeks — especially with rookie sensation Malike Nabers back in their ranks.

However, the offense will now be significantly weakened without their indispensable offensive tackle, Andrew Thomas, which will arguably jeopardize their playoff hopes.

Thomas suffered a foot injury during the Giants’ 16-play touchdown drive against the Bengals last Sunday. His team ended up losing the game 17-7, with Thomas visibly limping throughout. In a post-game presser, the left tackle told the media he wasn’t feeling great, fighting through the pain, and awaiting an MRI.

Ian Rapoport’s latest report, however, suggests that the left tackle went under the knife for a Lisfranc surgery this Tuesday. And considering that this surgery takes about three months for someone to recover and more with physical therapy, Thomas is “expected” to be out for the season.

Thomas has been exceptional in the past few seasons. It’s no wonder the Giants offered him a five-year $117 million extension last summer. The All-Pro OT currently ranks ninth in his position — with a success rate of 91.8% pass block win rate, as per ESPN.

However, his injury issue has been quite worrisome. Last year, Thomas suffered a hamstring injury in their season opener, causing him to miss seven games. Once again, the NFC East team finds itself in the same predicament.

For now, Joshua Ezeudu will need to step up. Former first-rounder Evan Neal is another alternative, but the Giants might not want to move him from right tackle.

The Giants will host the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium next weekend, the same team where their former running back, Saquon Barkley, found a new home this season. A defeat at the hands of their biggest divisional rival will lead to 3-4 — and less than 10% chances of making the playoffs.

Thus, the 2024 season is once again inches away from resulting in disappointment for Giants fans!

Samnur Reza

