“Let Him Develop”: Giants Fans React to Rumors That Jaxson Dart Is on Pace to Beat Out Russell Wilson for the QB1 Job

Robert Gullo
Published

Jaxson Dart, Russell Wilson

Jaxson Dart (left), Russell Wilson (right); Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

It’s not just the Cleveland Browns dealing with an intense quarterback battle this season — the New York Giants are gearing up for one of their own. While it’s been widely expected that the veteran would take the reins in the Big Apple (unlike in Pittsburgh, where the Shedeur Sanders hype keeps getting louder), the narrative in New York is starting to shift.

The Giants moved on from former 2019 first-round pick Daniel Jones last season after several years of struggles. In the offseason, they retained Tommy DeVito while adding veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency. It’s a solid QB room by any measure.

Yet the Giants weren’t done. They traded back into the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. Now, the logical move, as most would agree, is to develop the rookie under the vets and hoist him up later, just like the Packers did with Jordan Love and the Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes. But apparently, head coach Brian Daboll has a different sentiment.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, Daboll is giving strong signals that it’s not a matter of if the team will start Dart this season, but when.

“You listen to everything Brian Daboll says, you get an understanding of how far along Jaxson Dart is, and where you think he’s going to go. It’s clearly a matter of when, not if,” Rapoport said in a recent appearance on NFL Network. 

Upon hearing Rapoport’s take on Dart starting for the Giants this year, fans had mixed reactions. Some don’t think he should start at all during his rookie season, preferring he learn and develop under the veterans. And honestly, can you blame them?

“Let him develop a year, before you ruin his career,” a fan warned. “If they’re smart, they’d make him sit for a year,” another chimed in. 

Other fans believe Dart will see the field at some point this season and don’t seem to have a problem with it. One fan even suggested that if the Giants stumble out of the gate with Wilson, Dart could take over as early as Week 7.

“[Some point] week 7 after Russell Wilson leads them 2-4,” a fan suggests.

The Giants have until the start of September to figure out who their starting quarterback will be heading into the season. For now, the clear choice is Wilson. But as the season progresses, who knows — maybe Dart gets a chance to prove himself, and he delivers. It wouldn’t be all that surprising; last year, both Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels did the same thing and impressed in their rookie seasons.

