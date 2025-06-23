Fan Asks Odell Beckham Jr. if He’d Give Up His Super Bowl Ring to Win One With the Giants, His Response Goes Viral

Apr 6, 2025; New York, New York, USA; NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sits courtside during the second half of the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

For most, seeing the term ‘Super Bowl winner’ next to Odell Beckham Jr.’s name brings to mind his brief but electrifying run with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. Yet for the wide receiver, that championship wasn’t the best, or even the most defining, stretch of his NFL journey.

Indeed, OBJ’s finest football came in New York. In just five seasons with the Giants, he amassed 390 receptions, 5,476 yards, and 44 touchdowns. These figures helped him redefine what a modern receiver means. Add to that his jaw-dropping one-handed catch against Dallas, and suddenly, he was the poster boy for wide receivers in the league.

Simply put, those were the years he truly set the NFL ablaze. And every time he reflects, his voice still carries a deep sense of nostalgia. This sentiment became evident at the recently held Fanatics Fest, where Odell fielded a fan’s question that instantly broke the internet: would he trade his Super Bowl ring to win with the Giants instead?

The question struck a deep chord because it cut straight to Beckham’s heart. Naturally, his response was as candid as it was poignant: “I never wanted to leave.”

No qualifiers, no hedging — just a raw acknowledgment that his heart still belongs to New York. With a few simple words, OBJ conveyed a universal truth about his career: while a Lombardi Trophy may shine brighter in the moment, his true legacy was built during those seasons, tearing it up on the Meadowlands gridiron.

Heartbreaking: Odell Beckham Jr. says that he would give up his Rams Super Bowl Ring if it meant he could go back and win a Super Bowl in New York. “I never wanted to leave.” OBJ was supposed to be a Giant forever. pic.twitter.com/2vLWjfcaDy — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 22, 2025

Unsurprisingly, Giants fans got emotional with Odell’s response, with many calling for his return to New York for one final run. “Giants should sign him, he wants to play for them, and he gets to play for a contender. It’s a win-win situation,” wrote a fan. “Screw it, bring him back,” added another.

One fan, however, saw OBJ’s response as a desperate attempt at getting signed by an NFL team, considering he hasn’t played a single snap since playing for the Dolphins in December last year. “Bros trying to get signed one more time, smh,” chimed in the “X” user.

The rest, meanwhile, expressed their disappointment at seeing one of the most exciting talents of the last decade remain a free agent with no takers, living in nostalgia at 32 years old. “Damn, that’s tough. OBJ deserved better,” penned a fan.

For many, Odell Beckham Jr. personified the best of the Big Blue era, and rightly so. Even though the Giants didn’t win a Super Bowl during his tenure, Beckham’s explosive production and magnetic presence were enough to fill stadiums and inspire a generation.

So in saying, “I never wanted to leave,” OBJ cast a light on what truly mattered: loyalty, legacy, and the unshakable bond he built in Gotham.