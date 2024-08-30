Andy Reid Doesn’t Yell, but He Has That Dad-Like Stare: Patrick Mahomes

The bond between Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes goes far beyond the typical coach-quarterback relationship and is one of the good reasons why the Chiefs have seen so much success in the past five years. Given the well-known nature of this rapport, NFL analyst Chris Simms asked Mahomes during an interview on ‘NFL on NBC’ if Reid ever yells at him.

In response, the star quarterback revealed the head coach never really raises his voice. Instead, he gives a stern look—a stare that gets the job done.

“It’s like when you do something wrong, your dad looks at you and gives you that look, and you’re just like, ‘Alright, that’s on me,’” Mahomes said.

What the QB means is that one look from the 2002 AP NFL Coach of the Year is more than enough for every Chiefs player, including him, to pay attention and correct their errors without any fuss.

The two-time NFL MVP further explained how Reid’s “dad stare” is more about expecting players to give their best and improve, rather than making them feel discouraged — so much so that this nonverbal cue pushes the Chiefs to maintain their discipline during practice games.

“It’s like you just push it a little too far, like throwing behind-the-back passes in practice and stuff like that. If you do something, that’s just a little too far, he’ll give you that look, and you (go), ‘Alright, let’s get back to the fundamentals.'”

But what truly sets Patrick and Andy’s relationship apart is the 66-year-old head coach’s genuine care for Mahomes as a person first, with his role as a quarterback for the Chiefs coming second.

Reid’s affection for Mahomes goes beyond the gridiron

During the same conversation, the three-time Super Bowl champ also shared how genuine Reid is with his players. From his perspective, the head coach values Mahomes as a father of two and husband to Brittany just as much as he does as the quarterback of the team.

“He cares about the person as me more than the player. He wants me to be the best I can be as a dad and as a husband, and then a football player,” Mahomes emphasized.

This camaraderie between a head coach and his star quarterback is what led to three Super Bowl wins for the Chiefs in a five-year time span. And now, they are on track to clinch a three-peat, something no other franchise has ever accomplished.

But it won’t be easy for the Andy-Patrick duo. The AFC conference has seen quite an uplift this year, with teams like the Jets and the Chargers back in contention. Even the Bills, Bengals, and Ravens have had enough of getting ousted by the Chiefs in the post-season, filling in all the necessary gaps during this offseason. Let’s just say, it will be an exciting season to experience.