Andy Reid Feels Overwhelmed With the Impact That Taylor Swift Has Created for the Chiefs

Ever since Taylor Swift made her first appearance in a Chiefs game, she has undeniably changed the landscape of the NFL. One of the biggest impacts that Swift has had on the league so far is the increased eyeballs. Chiefs HC Andy Reid addressed this positively impactful change and admitted that the massive jump in fanbase [Chiefs + Swifties] has certainly overwhelmed him.

However, “The Taylor Swift Effect” has not only helped the league and the Chiefs gain a 20% increase in sponsorships, but the most pivotal impact that the pop star has left on the league is the league’s surge in female viewership.

In his interview with the ‘Y’s Guys’, Coach Reid acknowledged the massive influx of female fans and Swifties thanks to Taylor’s influence. While the rapid growth was certainly unexpected for the HC, he admitted that an increased presence of females in the scheme of things is good for everyone involved.

“She brings a whole another group of young ladies and older ladies to be interested in this sport and it’s a great sport. I mean, it’s great for everybody,” Reid said.

But Taylor’s impact doesn’t end at simply bringing in more eyeballs to the game. Her impact has made a tangible difference for the league. For instance, Apex marketing reports that Taylor Swift has helped the NFL and the Chiefs generate an additional $331.5m in brand value.

Another overwhelmingly positive real-life impact of “The Taylor Swift Effect” can be seen in her influence on getting more teenage girls into football.

“Girls’ Flag Football Going Crazy…”: Coach Reid Details Taylor’s Impact on Football

Taylor’s role in making football more accessible and a daily routine among teenage girls is truly remarkable. For starters, the “Bad Blood” hitmaker has helped the NFL increase its viewership among teenage girls by a whopping 53 percent. What’s impressive is the fact that these numbers have also led many young girls to start their own football journey.

The impact is unsurprisingly worldwide, considering her stature. An example of Swift’s contribution to helping young teenagers get into flag football was highlighted by Gridiron Australia chief executive Wade Kelly, who shared how his young girls are picking flag football over netball, no thanks to the pop sensation’s influence.

“They love netball as well but now flag football’s taking over. Taylor Swift maybe bumped that along a bit, but that’s all they want to play now,” said Kelly.

Chiefs honcho Andy Reid also noticed a similar phenomenon in the US and noted that it’s heartening to see Swift having such a positive effect on flag football and young girls, considering the significant potential sports hold for them.

“Flag football right now is going crazy, girls flag football is going crazy and I love that part… there are so many great lessons you can learn about life in this sport and it’s fun to play,” Big Red expressed.

That said, it’s truly inspiring to see how a single female figure of influence can bring such a positive change to a sport traditionally dominated by men. Hopefully, Swift will continue to inspire women across the world and help grow the sport we love among a cohort that is often untouched by the patriarchy.