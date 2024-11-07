Andy Reid on the Verge of Recreating Defensive History With the Chiefs, Like He Did 2 Decades Ago With the Eagles

The Chiefs have been flawless this season! With an unbeaten streak of 8 wins and counting, the men in red and white have faced no difficulties in clearing the competition this year. Andy Reid and his team are on track to potentially win the Super Bowl for the third consecutive time, and in the process, re-create history.

The Chiefs are well on their way to clinching a three-peat, which has never been done before in the league. However, that’s not the only record they are on track to break. Under Andy Reid and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, the defending champs currently boast a 29-game record, in which they allowed not more than 28 points.

This will etch the two coaches’ names in NFL history, as the last team to have a longer streak than the Chiefs was the Eagles from 2000 to 2002. Ironically, during that time period, it was Andy Reid at the helm of the team as head coach, and Steve Spagnuolo as DB coach.

With this update, fans’ jaws were naturally left dropped, as they commended the coach and the team’s incredible performance. One fan even urged NFL teams to get Spagnuolo a head coaching job, the only way he could be separated from Reid. Others were equally enthusiastic.

Someone give Spagnuolo a HC job. We can’t let the Chiefs have this dude any longer — Commies Mommies (@CommiesMommies) November 7, 2024

That plus Mahomes being clutch in the fourth quarter, will lead to a three peat. — fatty patty (@theonlydyl_) November 7, 2024

Hell ya — Dan Robinson (@dgr0019) November 7, 2024

Guts and Glory — whyabdullah (@abdullah_ismx) November 7, 2024

While the Chiefs’ defense is rock-solid this season, it has also been evident that they’ve been more than lacking in their offense. Many are also claiming that the defense has been ‘carrying the team,’ which may have more truth to it than we know.

The Chiefs’ defense has been better than the offense this year

The Patrick Mahomes-led team is currently sitting on a 14-win streak, dating back to the 2023 season. Yet, their offense still needs a lot of fixing, seeing as how they’re ranking 10th in both yards and points per game. Moreover, the generational talent that is Mahomes is not the leading quarterback this year and, as a matter of fact, ranks 14th in the passing yards category.

However, the seven-time Super Bowl champ, Tom Brady, isn’t too worried about how this situation reflects on the team. He spoke highly of the KC Chiefs, along with Andy Reid, who is on his “Mount Rushmore” in the coaching world. The former QB stated that the team has been consistent, and Spagnuolo’s defense has left little room for doubt. And that’s the recipe for success; more isn’t necessary.

“So you have this consistency of this organization, from owner, general manager, coach, quarterback, and then to me, a defensive coordinator in [Steve Spagnuolo] that the way that defense plays puts them in a position to win every single week,” Brady said, during his appearance on ‘The Herd.’

That said, the Chiefs are not unaware of their problems. They are addressing the gaps in the offense, recently bringing in veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins to bolster the receiver room — and bolster, he has. The former Titans star has already shown promising signs, and surely, it will only improve with time.