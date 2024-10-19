Andy Reid Press Conference: Chiefs HC Gets Real on 49ers Matchup, WR Issue & Provides Friday Injury Update

The Super Bowl LVIII rematch is set to happen this weekend! It was a major surprise that Andy Reid spoke for only 46 seconds in his final press conference before Sunday’s Chiefs vs. 49ers game at Levi’s Stadium, California.

It appeared clear that Andy, having addressed the team alongside Patrick Mahomes at the Wednesday presser, didn’t want to reveal too much information before the game.

However, in his brief comment, the head coach did talk about three key issues surrounding the Chiefs: 1) the morale on facing the 49ers, 2) the availability of wide receivers after many injuries, and 3) the injury update on JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Andy first addressed the challenge of playing the 49ers. While he praised the 49ers for being a “heck of a football team”, he admitted the Chiefs had a good week of practice, saying:

“Listen, we look forward to playing the 49ers. They’re a heck of a football team. Well-coached, had a good week of practice, and yeah, looking forward to going out there and playing a good game.”

The second question directed at Andy was the most important one concerning the Chiefs before the game. He was asked to comment on the Chiefs’ wide receiver situation following the injuries to Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and now, JuJu Smith-Schuster.

More specifically, a reporter asked the head coach whether they would call a wide receiver from the practice squad, to which Reid said, “We’ll see.” Adding further, Reid assessed Smith’s injury, saying, “I think he’ll be fine.”

Meanwhile, the back-to-back Super Bowl-winning head coach also detailed the further course of action on Smith.

Coach Reid Assessed Chiefs Injury Situation, Smith-Schuster Update

Andy expressed confidence that the 27-year-old wide receiver would play in the Sunday matchup after being listed as questionable on Thursday due to a hamstring spasm. However, Reid remained silent on defensive end Mike Danna’s pectoral injury and shared a positive update on Smith:

“I mean, we’re going to list him (Smith- as questionable just in case something comes up. But he did good today. So we’ll see how he does tomorrow, but he was good today.”

Minutes after Reid’s press conference, the Chiefs officially announced that Danna is out for the 49ers game, while Smith-Schuster is questionable. Reid’s assessment hints that Smith could play on Sunday unless the injury becomes more serious.