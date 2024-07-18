Andy Reid Using a Special Play Curated by a Janitor Proves That Inspiration Can Come From Anywhere

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Eleven Championship Game appearances, 5 Super Bowl appearances, and 3 Lombardy Trophies as an HC- Andy Reid’s resume speaks for itself. The Chiefs’ HC is one of the most brilliant offensive minds in the NFL, capable of turning things around in a jiffy. They say inspiration can strike from anywhere, and for Andy, it once came from a janitor.

On the Green Light podcast, Reid revealed how a surprising encounter with a janitor off the field ended up becoming a touchdown-caliber play on the field. Upon meeting a janitor who claimed to have a play-call for the four-time Super Bowl-winning coach, Andy handed him a card to draw up the play. Little did anyone know, the coach ended up using the play, which resulted in a touchdown. Reid recounted the opportune meeting:

“I got this play for you. “OK, here’s a card. Draw up the play. And he drew up the play,’ and I go, Dang, that’s pretty good.”

WILD… #Chiefs coach Andy Reid once used a play that was given to him by A JANITOR that ended up being a TD Janitor: "I got this play for you" Reid: "OK, here's a card. Draw up the play."

Employing a West Coast offense, Andy Reid’s system is adaptable, emphasizing the powers of his players. His play-calling is iterative; he employs the same play multiple times with slight variations to confuse opponents. Plays like “Corndog” and “Tom and Jerry” are perfect examples.

Reid has mastered the craft of processing information quickly. He uses shot plays and special plays to catch opposing defenses off guard while they are trying to gather information.

However, no matter how great a coach is, even he needs support to get his message across to those new in the system. This is the role that great leaders and team veterans can play and the Chiefs have two of the best in Jones and Bolton.

Andy Reid Applauds Chris Jones & Nick Bolton

With so much recent success, it can be challenging for younger players to stay motivated. Fortunately for the Chiefs, they have capable and successful veterans who ensure this doesn’t happen. As per NBC Sports, Andy Reid is grateful to Jones and Bolton for their leadership.

They excel at helping other players and relaying the coach’s message, which keeps the team functioning like a well-oiled machine. Reid revealed,

“I appreciate that leadership — Chris Jones, Bolton, these guys that have been around here, they do a nice job with it. When players start helping players out and helping them understand what’s going on, normally you have a pretty good thing going. And these guys, we’re lucky to have that leadership.”

The Chiefs have brought in many younger players who they believe can play vital roles in the upcoming season. The team will need the guidance of their leaders to keep these newcomers focused on the goal as the defending champions go for the three-peat.