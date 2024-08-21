Andy Reid vs. Bill Belichick Debate: Former Scout Says KC Coach Beats Boston Legend for One Reason

Oct 14, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid meets New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the field after the game at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots defeated Kansas City 43-40. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports.

Ever since Patrick Mahomes won his third Super Bowl this year, comparisons between him and Tom Brady have skyrocketed. While this has always been a hot topic, it’s intriguing to note the eerily similar parallel between Bill Belichick and Andy Reid. Although the Croatian is considered the undisputed GOAT HC by many, former NFL scout John Middlekauff has a clear preference for Coach Reid.

In an episode of the “3 And OUT” podcast, Middlekauff argued that Belichick’s superior Super Bowl record could be challenged by considering that Reid met Mahomes at the age of 60, whereas Bill met Brady at 50.

The former scout suggested that if Reid had met Mahomes or a similarly talented QB in his 50s, there’s a possibility that the current Chiefs HC could have reached eight Super Bowls.

“I don’t think it’s fair to Andy Reed to ignore the fact that he was 10 years later in life when he finally got the quarterback comparable to Tom Brady and started reeling off championships at a similar rate to Bill.”

On the flip side, greatness in sports has always been measured by results. From MJ being considered above LeBron for his six rings to Messi surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo for his World Cup win, results and trophies are what matter most. To counter this, the former scout, drawing from his personal experiences, ranked Reid as easier to deal with than Bill.

Middlekauff argued that what makes working under Andy enjoyable is his lack of micro-management tendencies. Bill, on the other hand, is notoriously known for micro-managing every aspect of the game. The former NFL scout attributed this as the reason why coaches prefer working under Reid rather than Bill.

“Andy is much easier to deal with. And Andy or Bill are friends, but Andy found a guy that he allows to run the personnel department. Bill, at the end of the day, was always in charge.”

While both points make a strong case for Andy, they don’t do enough to make up for the four Super Bowl wins between them. But what if Reid manages to win the Super Bowl this year? Will a three-part instantly make up for this gap between him and Belichick?

This is certainly food for thought, as Colin Cowherd believes a Lombardi Trophy victory, among other reasons, is enough to make Reid the NFL’s GOAT coach.

Colin Cowherd lists three reasons why Reid is a better coach than Belichick

In his YouTube video, Cowherd upset a few Patriots fans by making three strong points in favor of Andy Reid in the GOAT debate. For starters, if Reid wins the Super Bowl this year, he will have accomplished a historic three-peat, something Belichick has never done.

Colin then noted that the era in which Belichick won his eight Super Bowls suited his ultra-defensive style of football. However, as the game modernized, his approach became outdated. Reid, on the other hand, has consistently adapted to the changing times and remains successful.

These are certainly compelling reasons to rank Reid above Belichick in the GOAT debate. However, statistically, Belichick’s status as the GOAT with 8 Super Bowls is indisputable. That said, this status quo could shift if Reid achieves a historic three-peat this season.