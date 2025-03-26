Not Just Deion Sanders, Asante Samuel Has Been a Massive Critic of Another Incredibly Successful Coach

Football debates can get heated, especially when someone like Asante Samuel is involved. He didn’t even hold back from criticizing his former head coach — the very coach many consider the greatest of all time. Now, the outspoken cornerback finds himself in another feud, this time with Deion Sanders. What started as a disagreement over a defensive technique has now turned into a viral back and forth between two players who defined the Defensive Back position in NFL history.

For those out of the loop, Sanders and Samuel’s beef began when the former took a lighthearted jab at the T-Step, a common footwork technique for cornerbacks. “If one of my players do that, I’m ripping his facemask off,” Sanders joked during an interview with NFL Network.

Samuel, a firm believer in the T-step, didn’t find it amusing. He fired back on social media, calling Neon Deion’s comments “foolishness” and stating that the technique is fundamental for defensive backs. He even linked his own DB development course, “The Art of the Interception,” in his post—turning the feud into both a football debate and an unexpected marketing opportunity.

Sanders, never one to hold back, escalated the matter further by subtly implying that Samuel’s criticism was rooted in past resentment. He was, of course, referring to Samuel’s long-standing grudge, which dates back to Prime questioning his Hall of Fame worthiness.

Cut to their latest exchange, and it’s no wonder this rivalry has gotten so intense.

Sir. Foolish. Lololol God bless u my brother. Tell them what this really about sir. U forever taking a shot at the sky. Mickey Andrews is Responsible for teaching us what I teach and it sure seemed like it worked for us. Peace be Still. https://t.co/GWROxJfD2c — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) March 21, 2025

But as fiery as this feud has been, Sanders isn’t the only high-profile figure Samuel has gone after. Before setting his sights on the CU Buffs, it was the legendary Bill Belichick who bore the brunt of the former Falcons star’s outspokenness.

Back in 2023, Samuel made headlines by weighing in on the longstanding debate over Bill Belichick being the greatest coach in NFL history.

According to the former Patriot, who played under Belichick for five years and won two Super Bowls, the idea of Belichick as the “greatest NFL Coach” was absurd simply because he hadn’t achieved much after Brady’s departure to Tampa Bay.

“Absolutely not. Are you crazy? Look at his record without Tom. You’ve got to win without Tom. One thing I learned about being great is you got to be great in different situations. It was all Tom. I was there. I saw it. It was Tom. Everybody knows it,” Samuel said.

Samuel’s tirade against Bill Belichick didn’t end there, however. Some time later, when rumors surfaced about the Patriots being interested in securing Lamar Jackson’s services, Samuel issued a public warning to the Ravens star, who was navigating the waters of free agency.

The two-time Super Bowl winner urged Jackson to avoid joining the team and playing for Belichick — without offering any real justification.

Lamar Jackson, my brother trust me you don’t want to play for Belichick — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) March 30, 2023

Beyond that, Samuel was also vocal about how disappointed he was with Belichick’s handling of Mac Jones, arguing that the legendary coach was hindering the young quarterback’s development.

Let’s go Mac! He can actually do good if Bill stop doing stupid shit thinking he got Tom https://t.co/lSs3djPd0N — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) July 6, 2023

The hilarious part about all this is the fact that Samuel has repeatedly claimed that he doesn’t have any grudges against Belichick. According to him, the incessant rants against Belichick are nothing but strong opinions.

“I’m a critic just like y’all. Y’all wake up, man. Y’all stop actin’ like clowns,” he told TMZ.

As things stand, it is clear as day that Samuel sees himself as a straight shooter, calling things as he sees them. So it’s best not to misconstrue the former NFL DB’s words as a personal attack. For one thing is clear: the four-time Pro Bowler is not scared of rubbing his seniors the wrong way!