“Teams Nowadays Change OCs Like They Change Shirts”: Jon Gruden Wants Impatient NFL Teams to Learn From the Chiefs

Jon Gruden is widely regarded as an offensive mastermind. He’s most well-known for popularizing an offensive set in the West Coast offense called, “Spider 2-Y Banana”. And that very concept helped propel the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a victory in Super Bowl 2002. But, the former head coach believes that in today’s NFL, offensive coordinators aren’t given enough time to build a system. He argues that constant hiring and firing disrupts continuity, which is the new normal.

Gruden joined Andrew Whitworth on the Fitz and Whit podcast to talk about the state of offensive coordinators in the NFL today. Whitworth noted how, in recent years, teams have been unwilling to give quarterbacks or coordinators a real chance to develop stability.

Instead, most opt to cut ties and move on to a new plan. This led Gruden to drop one of the biggest truth bombs about the NFL’s modern hiring and firing cycle.

“Teams nowadays change offensive coordinators like they change shirts,” he expressed.

What Gruden said is indeed true. There were upwards of 15 coaches fired this season from offensive coordinators to head coaches. Some of those coaches, like Shane Waldron, didn’t even get a full season’s chance at proving their worth. It sounds unfair, but it’s the reality of the state of things.

Gruden then went on to make a good point about how continuity plays a key role in the success of teams like the Chiefs, Bills, and Lions.

“When you look at the teams that win, there’s usually continuity between the coach and the quarterback,” Gruden explained. “You know, I went to Kansas City and spent a week with the Chiefs last year in training camp. Andy Reid invited me. I had to stay in a dorm. But I got to go into meetings and witness the collaboration between the two of these guys. And it’s off the charts.”

Gruden is presumably referring to Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, who have been together for Mahomes’ entire career. It’s no surprise to hear that the two get along extremely well — it’s essential for fostering a winning culture at the NFL level. A strong connection between the offensive play-caller and the quarterback isn’t just beneficial; it’s necessary.

Gruden resigned from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 after emails he had sent containing racist and misogynistic language were leaked. Today, he works at Barstool Sports and has acknowledged his mistakes, expressing hope for forgiveness. In a few years, we could very well see Gruden back on the sideline. Otherwise, it would be a huge waste of talent.