Anthony Richardson Details How He Pursued Rapping Seriously in 2022

Anthony Richardson is a man of many talents. Apart from being a star NFL QB for the past few years, Richardson has dipped his toe in the rap industry and even released a few singles that have gained a lot of traction. Interestingly, while he slings the ball for the Indianapolis Colts at the moment, there was a time when the QB seriously considered becoming a full-time rapper.

Recently, Richardson appeared on the Club 520 podcast, where he spoke about how rap has been close to his heart since he was a child. He even has some friends who’ve been pursuing rap professionally, and these friends were the reason why Richardson took to rapping.

While talking about how he started rapping the QB said,

“In 2022, a couple of my homies, they rap you know what I’m saying? They’ve been doing it way before I was doing it. And one one day I just went to the studio session with him and I’m like man y’all didn’t let me get on the song but I was just playing. They were like all right bet so I did it.” And since then, the QB’s music bug has gone public.

While the QB started rapping simply because his friends urged him to, Richardson now has a legitimate rap career. Under his artist name, GVO Speero, he has gone on to produce multiple tracks including the viral hit Talk to 2. The QB has been able to express himself and his thoughts through his rap, although some might wonder how this all came to be.

Anthony Richardson and the roots of his rap career

While Richardson’s music has started gaining traction now, he has been rapping for a while. On the podcast, he admitted that his musical inclination began during college. It might have taken him a while to produce and release a song but the QB has been expressing his inner thoughts through his music for a long time. Moreover, while he might not have any more songs coming out soon due to football, he shared the main themes his raps revolve around.

He made it clear that the lyrics behind his raps stay true to him as well as his life. He has found solace in writing and rapping about his own life as well the struggle he has seen before becoming a QB in the NFL.

Moreover, the QB’s music helps motivate him, considering that it touches upon themes of his own life. All in all, the QB has been working on his music for a while now. While he will be taking a break from the studio due to football, he has every intention to continue with his music. Hence, it only remains to be seen what kind of hits GVO Speero will produce in the upcoming future.