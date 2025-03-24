Rob Gronkowski Thinks “Overpaid” Daniel Jones Should Have Gotten a $5–7M Deal from the Colts

Daniel Jones stunned fans by landing on his feet so smoothly despite multiple disappointing seasons in New York, with the Giants cutting him following that. After the Vikings passed on him, the Colts wasted no time bringing him in to compete with Anthony Richardson.

Advertisement

Now, the Duke alum has a chance to compete for the QB1 spot in Indianapolis—and they’re paying him $14 million a year for the opportunity. However, not everyone thinks he’s worth it. Rob Gronkowski, along with many others, believes Jones doesn’t deserve that kind of money.

During the latest episode of the Dudes on Dudes podcast, Gronk spoke candidly Colts signing Daniel Jones to a $14 million deal. He couldn’t fathom why Indy would shell out this kind of money for a backup when the backups all over the league are earning far less than that. However, he understands that Danny Dimes will compete with Richardson for the job.

Gronk pointed out that since both QBs faired poorly last season, the Colts would alternate between them throughout the season. This might give the impression that they have two QBs battling and making things competitive when in reality they don’t have one competent starter. The offense lacks an identity when this happens.

“I think they overpaid a little bit at this position and it’s the Colts signing Daniel Jones to a one-year $14 million deal. You got Richardson vs Jones. It’s going to be a QB battle in Indy. If Daniel Jones does beat out Richardson, then it’s a fair deal but if they brought him in to be a backup, I think like a $5 to $6 to $7 million deal would have been more efficient.”

Jones signed a 1 year, $14,000,000 contract with the Indianapolis Colts, including a $6,000,000 signing bonus, and $13,1 million guaranteed money.

In his final year with the Giants before they released him, Danny Dimes played ten games and was 2-8 for the season. He threw for 2070 yards, throwing 8 TD passes and turning the ball over 9 times. He also rushed for 265 yards and added two more scores on the ground.

Richardson played 11 games last year, throwing for merely 1814 yards, 8 TDs, and turned the ball over 16 times. However, he did rush for nearly 500 yards and added six rushing TDs.

Both QBs had a QBR of 47.8 and 47.7 respectively which is the lowest among the starting QBs. The passing numbers don’t separate them much. But the Colts had a better team overall, with a much better offensive line and a much better run game than the Giants. When it comes to the run game, Richardson is a much better option. However, Jones is a better passer which does not say much.

Both QBs do give the option to execute RPOs and Danny Dimes with a better O-Line might perform better in the coming season. While Gronk sees competition in the Colts QB room, how does Julian Edelman see the situation unfold?

Edelman believes the Colts bringing in Jones is the “last call” for Richardson

Jules sees this as a wake-up call for Anthony Richardson—it’s time to prove himself or risk losing his future in Indianapolis. He believes Richardson still has a shot with the Colts, but only if he can beat out Daniel Jones for the QB1 spot. If Jones wins the job, Richardson’s time in Indy could be over, with “Danny Dimes” holding the position until the team finds another franchise quarterback.

Edelman also defended Jones’ $14 million salary, arguing that he deserves more than a typical backup due to his playoff win—something many backups, like Mac Jones and Josh Dobbs, lack. He also praised the former Giants QB for handling himself professionally despite being vilified by the New York media. According to Edelman, Jones is likely to see significant playing time next season, which further justifies his salary.

“This is a last call for Richardson. Now you listed off the names of guys that are backups, Mac Jones 2 for $7 million this that, and the other. Daniel Jones has a playoff win. He looks the part in shorts. I do understand the $14 million. That’s a going rate for a QB that is going to play. He was a starting QB for three years and he got a second contract with a team.”

Overall, Jules sees the Colts’ decision to bring in Jones as a smart move, ensuring a competitive quarterback room. However, he doesn’t expect a dual-QB system like last season’s experiment with Richardson and Flacco. Only one will start, and if it’s Jones, the Gators alum could be on his way out of Indy.