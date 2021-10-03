“Antoine Winfield’s dad went to Ohio State, bad decision”: Tom Brady won’t let his daughter date Bucs safety because of long-standing college rivalries

Tom Brady and Antoine Winfield may be teammates on the field, but off of it, Brady would preferably have his daughter stay away from the safety.

The Buccaneers took on a trend of professional teams asking which players they’d never let their daughters date earlier this summer, and the results were hilarious.

There’s a lot more that the Buccaneers are worried about at the moment with an electric matchup against the New England Patriots in prime time today, but that doesn’t mean we can’t look back on some of their funnier moments.

Tom Brady details why he’d never let Antoine Winfield date his daughter

If you know about Brady’s rise to the NFL, you should know that it started out with him attending college at the University of Michigan, a Big 10 school.

Michigan’s biggest rivals are Ohio State and the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. Even though Brady doesn’t play for Michigan anymore, he still carries the old rivalries with him. Brady’s blood bleed blue and gold, and he’ll be a wolverine through and through.

It’s for that exact reason that Brady would never let Antoine Winfield date his daughter. While other players called out their teammates for weird personalities or character traits, Brady’s biggest gripe was with Winfield’s college decision.

Actually, it wasn’t just Antoine Winfield that Brady had an issue with, it was also his dad, Antoine Winfield Sr., who made some wrong decisions when it came to college. Winfield Sr. went to Ohio State while Winfield attended University of Minnesota.

Brady starts speaking at around the 51 second mark of the video, hilariously outlining the multiple reasons why Winfield would definitely not be a good fit for his daughter.

