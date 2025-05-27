Does 90-Year-Old Jim Mora Still Work Out 5 Days a Week? Former Saints HC’s Fitness Routine Explained as Emmanuel Acho Drops a Two-Word Comment

Nov 23, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Jim Mora reacts to a call in the third quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Jim Mora just turned 90 years old today! The former coach left his mark in football when he coached in the NFL for 15 seasons from 1986-2001. He served as the New Orleans Saints head coach from 1986-1996, and turned them into perennial playoff contenders.

He became the first coach to lead the Saints to a playoff berth and winning season in 1987. For that, he was named Coach of the Year.

Though he’s been retired from coaching for over 20 years, partly due to his age, he is showing why age is just a number. Mora’s son, Jim E. Mora shared a clip of his father working out on his 90th birthday. Mora’s son also revealed his father’s workout regime which includes two 85-minute weight lifting sessions per week on top of using the peloton bike three times a week.

My dad, @bigjimmora turned 90 yesterday. This is the last set of a 85 minute weight lifting session he does 2 times a week, along with @onepeloton 3 times a week. Don’t ever stop moving, don’t ever let the old man in, it’s a mindset! @Saints @NFL pic.twitter.com/sxeB9Bud54 — Jim Mora (@CoachJimMoraFB) May 25, 2025

The 90-year-old former coach impressed many in the video his son shared on X. Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho was one of many that was impressed with Mora’s health, with Acho replying, “absolutely amazing.”

Former NFL executive Andrew Brandt was another person in awe of Mora’s incredible shape. He tweeted, “Age is just a number. Rock on.” Many others also tweeted something similar about Mora defying the odds at his age.

The Saints’ X page even took some time out of the day to wish the former Saints coach a happy birthday. They compiled a video together of former Saints’ greats such as Bobby Hebert, Morten Andersen, Willie Roaf, Hoby Brenner, and Rickey Jackson.

The former players all wished Mora a happy birthday and also thanked Mora for his role as a coach and in helping them grow as players. Hebert’s comment stood out as he mentioned Mora Jr.’s health, stating he looks like a 78-year-old.

“Happy birthday, Coach Mora, you always wanted me to call you Jim, but you’ll always be my coach” Hebert said. “I have to call you Coach Mora. Happy 90th birthday. Always told you this, you’re like the best 90-year-old I ever saw. You look about 78 to tell you the truth.”

A few #Saints Legends wanted to wish Coach Jim Mora a happy 90th birthday pic.twitter.com/oinrmGxLLJ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 24, 2025

Mora is an example that just because you’re old doesn’t mean you can’t be in shape and healthy. Many former NFL players and coaches that retire or are in the later stages of their lives take a big focus on their health.

Look at the Las Vegas Raiders’ coach Pete Caroll. The 73-year-old went viral a few seasons ago as he was seen running around Seahawks practice, scrambling and throwing the football. Retired players like James Harrison, Rob Gronkowski, and even a guy like Tom Brady are all in incredible shape.