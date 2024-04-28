mobile app bar

Apart From the Bears, Draft Expert Names One More Team That Aced the First Round

Aniket Srivastava
Joel Klatt and Jim Harbaugh,
Image Credit- USA Today Sports

The Chicago Bears drafting Caleb Williams as the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft was a move that everyone saw coming. The franchise is also being lauded for cleverly building a deadly offense to support their new quarterback. But as it turns out, they aren’t the only ones who aced the 2024 NFL draft.

Another team that took full advantage of the draft day is the Los Angeles Chargers, as mentioned by draft expert Joel Klatt during his recent sit-down interview on the “Rich Eisen Show.” Klatt thinks that Coach Jim Harbaugh has stepped up for his new team, making sure all the key roles are covered for their success.

Joel Klatt also asserted that Coach Harbaugh is reshaping the team’s approach by creating advantageous situations for QB Justin Herbert. The head man has made a name for himself by setting up situations for his players where everyone can effectively collaborate, a crucial way to secure a win. This was also the reason behind Harbaugh’s success with Michigan, notably during their 15-0 season last year and their CFP victory.

“How does Justin Herbert become the best version of Justin Herbert? Play in advantageous situations. That’s what Jim Harbaugh does. His entire ammo is about advantageous situations for his offense, making sure that everything complements one another so that you can go out there and win the football game,” said Joel Klatt.

The color commentator also stated that the Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert might not throw for 4,500 yards, but he will have much better chances to win games in the upcoming season, all thanks to Harbaugh’s strategy.

Chargers’ Draft Strategy Pays Off

The Los Angeles Chargers have selected nine players from the 2024 NFL draft, out of which five will bolster the offensive front and the remaining will support the defensive side of the ball. Utilizing their first-round pick, they carefully selected a talented offensive tackle Joe Alt as the fifth overall.

In the later rounds, they selected WR Ladd McConkey (No. 34), RB Kimani Vidal (No. 181), WR Brenden Rice (No. 225), and WR Cornelius Johnson (No. 253). As for the defense, Harbaugh selected Michigans LB Junior Colson (No. 69), Alabama’s DT Justin Eboigbe (No. 105), Mayland’s CB Tarheeb Still (No. 137), and Notre Dame CB Cam Hart.

Also, by bringing in seasoned players like TE Hayden Hurst, TE Will Dissly, RB JK Dobbins, and RB Gus Edwards, the Chargers already have enough offensive firepower. With these weapons, Justin Herbert can trust his throws more, thus boosting the team’s playoff prospects.

