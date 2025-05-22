“If I Was the Pope, I Would Pray for Caleb Williams”: Rob Gronkowski Details What He’d Do If He Was Leo XIV

The pair of former New England Patriots, Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, continue to search for the next hit segment of their Dudes on Dudes podcast. In an attempt to bring a unique sense of perspective to the show, the two veterans played a game of “Sole Searching.”

Advertisement

In trying to envision what they would do were they to find themselves in someone else’s shoes, Gronkowski kept his answer humorously simple when asked what his reaction would be to filling the role of Pope Leo XIV.

“If I was the Pope, I would pray. And I would pray for Caleb Williams. Yep. And then I would pray again. I wouldn’t just pray for Caleb Williams, I’d pray for the Bears’ organization.”

When asked if he thought the Pope had sent out a prayer for the Bears, Gronk suggested that he may have already prayed on behalf of the Chicago White Sox, noting that Leo had actually made an appearance at one of the team’s most recent World Series games. After realizing that 20 years have passed since the White Sox last appeared in the World Series, the former tight commended the supreme pontiff for his enduring loyalty to his local sports teams.

A true Chicago native, the Bishop of Rome has garnered a positive reception from the sporting public in recent weeks due to his sporting fandom becoming more publicized. Were Edelman to find himself playing the role of the Pope, however, it’s likely that sports would take on a bigger role in the church.

According to the former wide receiver, his first action as the Patriarch of the West would involve funneling the church’s money into various NIL funds.

“I would give Billy O’Brien a call, because I remember I once asked, ‘Since Boston College is a Catholic University, how come the Pope isn’t sending Billy O’Brien NIL money? Shouldn’t there be a fund? There should be a feeder to the Catholic schools… There’s a lot of money in that Roman Catholic Church… There’s money to be spent.”

After the two discovered that the White Sox had actually managed to sweep the series after Leo’s appearance at Game 1, Edelman immediately began to assert that the Bears should be willing to do whatever it takes to get him involved this season. Considering that it’s been 15 years since Chicago last won a playoff game, a holier-than-thou approach might be necessary for them to end the drought.

When accounting for the 2024 win percentages of their opponents, the Bears are slotted to endure one of the most difficult schedules in the NFL this season. Should fans hope to see Williams avoid the dreaded sophomore slump and make the most of the weapons that are at his disposal, perhaps they had better start praying.