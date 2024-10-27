“Arch is Still Young”: Shedeur Sanders Gets Real on Manning vs. Quinn Ewers Debate

Last week ignited a QB debate in Texas as Quinn Ewers was benched for a couple of drives in favor of Arch Manning. Incidentally, the game against the Bulldogs was a bitter pill to swallow for Steve Sarkisian’s team. The writing was on the wall as they lost the game without a fight.

However, the third-year starter reclaimed the QB role in the Week 9 matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Many fans tuned in, wondering if Arch would get the starting nod.

During Tuesday’s 2Legendary podcast, Colorado Buffaloes star QB Shedeur Sanders weighed in on the Texas QB situation. He offered a balanced perspective on the Arch vs. Ewers debate, ultimately favoring Ewers for his experience. Shedeur explained:

“I mean, Arch is still young. He has a lot of time to grow and succeed, I would say. I think for Quinn, the only difference was that they were trying to change it up a little bit to spark something, but I feel like it was going to go back to Quinn anyway.”

Shedeur also empathized with Arch’s struggles, explaining why it was unrealistic to expect him to excel in that game. Texas suffered a 15-30 loss after initially trailing 0-20. Shedeur noted:

“But I think it’s tough putting Arch in this situation. Especially when momentum isn’t on your side. It’s really hard to ask a freshman player to do that.”

In the Week 9 game, Ewers delivered a mixed performance. He threw for 288 yards and scored three touchdowns, but his two interceptions proved costly. What works in his favor is the coach’s trust in his abilities, especially since rival QB Diego Pavia also threw two interceptions.

With Ewers putting points on the board, it’s likely that Arch will continue to wait for his opportunity as they prepare to face Florida on November 8. Meanwhile, Shedeur will have his hands full against Cincinnati in Week 9.