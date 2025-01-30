Arch Manning Becomes a Laughing Stock for Saying He’s “Not Here to Do NIL Deals” While Announcing His NIL Deal With Red Bull

When Arch Manning agreed to join the Texas Longhorns in 2023, he was all the rage. Then, Texas starter Quinn Ewers had a huge 2023 campaign, pushing Manning into the background. However, a subpar 2024 season for Ewers had Longhorns fans begging for Manning again, and that’s exactly what they’re going to get. Manning is set to start for Texas in 2025, and he has arguably the biggest NIL potential in the entire nation.

Advertisement

However, that doesn’t mean he’s going to sign every NIL offer sheet put in front of him. The Manning scion has been selective and deliberate with the deals and partnerships he’s entered into during his first two years on campus. He recently signed his latest—and biggest—deal with Red Bull. While announcing the lucrative pact, Manning threw caution to the wind and declared that he’s not in it for the money.

“It’s all about the people and the relationships rather than just having a bunch of deals. It’s really just dialing in on who you want to be partnered with and who you want to represent you. I’m focused on playing football, that’s what I love to do. I’m not here to do NIL deals, those are extra-curricular. But I do like to drink a Red Bull now and then, that’s for sure.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boardroom (@boardroom)

Clearly, he misjudged that situation. Proclaiming you’re not here for the money while announcing a big-money deal with Red Bull is either ballsy, cheeky, or downright dense. Either way, most fans saw right through Manning’s virtue-signalling and called the 19-year-old out online for his “media-trained” persona.

Manning certainly cares about NIL deals and endorsement money. But it is true that he hasn’t been as money-hungry as some other top prospects might have been in his shoes. He does have that Manning family nest egg to fall back on, but he’s shown that he can not only talk the talk, but also walk the walk

Arch Manning has been selective with his NIL deals

Considering he’s one of the betting favorites to be both the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner as well as the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, not to mention that famous family connection and the fact that his Texas Longhorns are No. 3 in the preseason poll, Arch Manning most likely could have gotten pretty much any NIL deal he wanted. Instead, he’s ensured that he only partners with the best of the best.

The only NIL deal he signed during his first year in Austin was with Panini America, the nation’s foremost purveyors of sports trading cards. Elite company, sensible partnership.

He also ensured he got his due when EA Sports came calling to add him to their EA Sports College Football 25 game, which was arguably the most highly-anticipated sports video game of all time. Once again, industry leader, and the partnership makes a ton of sense.

Manning put his money where his mouth is after signing that deal with Panini. The company auctioned off his one-of-one Prizm Black autographed card for over $102k in 2023. That’s the highest-selling card Panini has ever sold through their website, topping a Luka Doncic card that sold for $100k.

What’s remarkable is that Manning and Panini had every dime of those proceeds shipped to a Central Texas non-profit working with St. Davis’s Healthcare and St. David’s Foundation.

So, while Arch Manning saying he’s not here for NIL money in the midst of announcing a deal that will pay him a lot of NIL money might seem a bit short-sighted, he has shown that he really isn’t just in it for the money.

He’s by far the most highly valued player when it comes to NIL potential. On3 rating him atop their NIL 100 list with a $6.6 million valuation, and yet he continues to take his time in deciding on his business ventures.