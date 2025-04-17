The NCAA Secretly Trains Over 20 Players for the NFL Draft Years Before Eligibility: “Saquon Barkley, Ja’Marr Chase, CJ Stroud, All Did It”

A young athlete’s journey to the NFL Draft is a long one, but they often don’t start preparing for it directly until after their final year of NCAA ball. There’s the NFL Scouting Combine, with its numerous drills, player interviews, and media availability. Then, there are the Pro Days and showcases held by schools for their prospective draftees.

Advertisement

There’s also the individual prep NFL Draft prospects do on their own throughout their playing careers. However, most athletes probably aren’t aware that there’s actually a specific NCAA track to the NFL Draft. The catch is, not everyone gets to ride that train.

According to college football insider Adam Breneman, there’s a “secret” NCAA program that fast-tracks certain players towards the NFL Draft. Breneman claims that about 20 players are selected years before they’re eligible and are put through the “Elite Football Student-Athlete Symposium,” which offers them advantages not afforded to their peers.

“The NCAA secretly picks 20-some players to prep for the NFL Draft years before they’re even eligible. … Every year, a handpicked group gets early access to the NFL scouting process. Think Saquon, Ja’Marr Chase, C.J. Stroud, all did it. It’s called the Elite Football Student-Athlete Symposium,” explained the insider.

Both Saquon Barkley and C.J. Stroud were selected No. 2 overall in their respective drafts, while Ja’Marr Chase went No. 5 in 2021. Clearly, this symposium is paying big dividends for these guys. And it’s clear why, as it prepares these youngsters for the toughest aspect of NFL life: off-the-field responsibilities and distractions.

“They sit in an NCAA conference room down the street from the NFL Combine, and they study how to handle interviews from teams and the media,” Breneman revealed.

“They break down contracts and learn how to spot red flags in NIL deals. They even get exclusive discussions about gambling and how NFL teams will scout them. They also get to go behind the scenes at the NFL Combine before they have to go for real,” he added.

The program continued this year during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. According to Breneman, there were just under 20 student-athletes in this year’s crop at the EFSAS. A Clemson QB and edge rushers out of Miami and Texas were among the lucky invitees.

“This year, Cade Klubnik, Anthony Hill Jr., Reuben Bain Jr., and 15 more were in that conference room.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Breneman (@adambreneman)

The symposium seems like a really great idea to help players navigate through their newfound wealth and fame heading into the NFL Draft. Why it’s not open to the same amount of athletes that go to the Combine, we’re not sure. It is a classically American thing to create an elite class separate from everyone else when there is no need for it. So it tracks in that respect.