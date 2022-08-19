Tom Brady nearly convinced Kevin Durant to reject $54.3 million from the Golden State Warriors in 2016

Tom Brady has a lot of influence in the NFL and apparently in the NBA too. He almost convinced Kevin Durant to reject the Warriors.

Brady is currently gearing up for his 23rd year in the NFL. This year comes on the heels of a confusing time for the NFL legend. Earlier in the offseason, Brady retired from the league.

However, his competitive side won out, and he ‘unretired’ after just 40 days. He’s been prepping hard over the offseason, but recently, he requested time off from the Buccaneers due to personal matters.

Obviously, we have no information on why Brady’s taking time off, but some reports have indicated he’s not entirely happy mentally.

Nevertheless, head coach Todd Bowles is backing his quarterback to be ready when the season comes around, even if he has no timetable for Brady’s return. For now, the greatest player of all time has deserved time off.

Todd Bowles on Tom Brady’s return: “We’ll see. We’ll talk about it next week. I’m not concerned about it right now. We’re trying to practice against Tennessee and play a game. I said sometime after Tennessee. There’s no definitive date for me. We’ll keep in touch and find out.” — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 18, 2022

Tom Brady almost convinced Kevin Durant to join the Boston Celtics

Back in 2016, the NBA and Kevin Durant faced a very important decision. KD was a free agent, and he had a big choice to make. He was drafted by the Seattle Supersonics turned Oklahoma City Thunder, and he turned them into title contenders.

In 2012, the Thunder made it to the Finals behind Durant’s backing. In 2015, they were so close to making it back again, holding a 3-1 lead against the 73-9 Warriors. However, they blew that 3-1 lead, and from there, all hell broke loose.

Durant chose to sign with the Warriors on a two-year $54.3 million deal, the very team which beat him in the Conference Finals and formed the most unstoppable team in the league. Durant would win two titles and two Finals MVPs with GSW, but he almost didn’t sign there.

The Boston Celtics almost lured KD away, and they used Tom Brady to do so. Brady was a Boston legend at the time, playing for the New England Patriots and having won four Super Bowls with the team at the time, and the Celtics used him for a pitch with Durant. The current Nets superstar noted that Brady almost sealed the deal for him.

“I was ready to just say, ‘All right. Let’s go. I’m ready to go,’ seeing Tom Brady there,” Durant said. “Just seeing someone so successful at his craft and just a great ambassador for the game of football and the city of Boston, it was just great to be in the presence of greatness. But, at the same time, I knew I couldn’t let that distract me. But he was great. It was great to see him.”

“I mean, I love Tom Brady, but I don’t know if he can help me if he was on the court with me right now.”

