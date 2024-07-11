Arch Manning’s New College Football 25 Endorsement Shows Why He Played a Power Move On EA Sports

December 02, 2023: Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning walks off the field after the Big 12 Conference Championship NCAA, College League, USA college football game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Austin McAfee/CSM Arlington United States – ZUMAc04_ 20231202_zma_c04_203 Copyright: xAustinxMcafeex

Absurdness was the only word that came to mind when thinking about Arch Manning’s initial declination of the opportunity to feature in College Football 25. He turned down the opportunity to secure $600 worth of group licensing deal, meant to include over 11,000 athletes for its college football video game. But as it turns out, it was an ingenious move for young Manning who chose to stay away from the herd.

Arch Manning initially refused to come to terms with EA Sports, claiming that he wanted to remain “focused on playing football on the field”. However, per Joe Pompliano, the young Manning played his card right as he signed a separate deal with the video gaming brand.

Pompliano reported, “Arch Manning signed a different deal with EA Sports paying him over $50,000 for the game.”

As confirmed, Arch Manning recognized his unique marketability of carrying the ‘Manning’ legacy and leveraging it with EA Sports who upped their offer significantly. However, for Arch, it was not about making extra cash from the deal but to display how his likeness comes at a higher cost than the rest.

To further capitalize on Manning’s star power, EA Sports orchestrated a commercial featuring Arch alongside his two-time Super Bowl-winning uncle, Eli Manning, promoting the game in classic Manning fashion. To say the least, this is a genius move on the part of Longhorns backup quarterback Manning as he is using his existing NIL value quite well.

Arch Manning Capitalizes on His NIL with His Mastermind Move

Arch Manning’s decision to initially decline the opportunity to feature in EA Sports’ College Football 25 for a standard $600 payment proved to be a great tactic.

Though Arch Manning is still a backup for starter Quinn Ewers of the Texas Longhorns, he currently ranks as the second-highest valued NIL athlete in college football. According to On3, he has a Name, Image, and Likeness valuation of $2.8 million. He trails only behind Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who boasts a $4.6 million valuation and will step into his second season as the team’s starter.

Arch Manning’s relatively lower valuation is primarily due to his limited involvement as a QB for the Longhorns thus far. However, his NIL valuation is poised for a boost once Quinn Ewers graduates, likely handing Manning the starting role.

Whatever be the Longhorns’ dynamics in the future, Arch’s calculated moves along with his rich football lineage have positioned him well in the market, which would make him millions more than the rest.