Archie Manning Once Advised His Grandson Arch Manning to “Go Out on Friday Nights With Teammates”

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) walks the field after the 56-7 win over UTSA. Credit- Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A few years ago, despite Arch Manning just beginning his high school football journey, the spotlight on the youngster was already intense owing to his family name. According to his grandfather, Archie Manning, high school football should be fun and free of pressure.

He advised Arch to enjoy the experience, spend time with his teammates, and focus on gradually improving on the field. Archie spoke about this with Keyshawn Johnson when Arch was still in his sophomore year of high school:

“High school football is a great institution in our country and one thing KeyShawn you know this- It should be fun. Let’s not wrap this up with pressure. Go out on Friday nights with teammates and play hard, play smart, and try to get better and win some games.”

During the same segment, Archie Manning pointed out the similarities between his sons, Peyton and Eli, and his grandson, noting that they all attended the same school.

However, he believes Arch has an advantage over his sons. Modern offenses are now more focused on passing, utilizing NFL-style spread offenses, which benefits Arch’s development as a quarterback.

Additionally, unlike Peyton and Eli, Arch got an early start by playing as a freshman, giving him more experience at a younger age.

Despite getting a chance to pass more, Arch is still establishing himself as a modern dual-threat QB, already surpassing his uncles when it comes to running with the football.

While Quinn Ewers remains the starter for the Texas Longhorns, both Arch and the Manning family are content with his role as the backup. He did step in for a brief cameo against UTSA after Ewers got injured, completing 5 of 6 passes for 95 yards, with one passing and one rushing touchdown.

During his cameo today, he kept the football on second-and-2 from Texas’s 33-yard and ran for 67 yards, ending the run with a TD. In comparison, Peyton’s longest run was 33 yards while Eli’s was 23 yards.

Looks like the future is bright for the newest QB of the Manning family.